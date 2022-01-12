Lady Gaga Lists Actors She Wants To Work With; Calls Tom Hanks 'brilliant'

As Lady Gaga continues to garner love and appreciation for her performance in the recently released movie, House of Gucci, she expressed her desire to work with the prominent actor, Tom Hanks. Lady Gaga recently attended the Palm Springs International Film Awards and interacted with Entertainment Weekly about working with Tom Hanks and a list of other actors she wanted to work with. She even opened up about how she wanted to tell stories of women through her movies similar to the way she did in House of Gucci.

House of Gucci features Lady Gaga in the lead role with many other prolific actors namely Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci, Jeremy Irons as Rodolfo Gucci, Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci, Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci, Vincent Riotta as Fernando Reggiani, among others.

Lady Gaga expresses her desire to work with Tom Hanks

As Lady Gaga was honoured with the Icon Award at the Palm Springs International Film Awards for her spectacular performance of the Italian socialite Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci, she expressed her delight at joining the list of past winners namely Glenn Close, Willem Dafoe, Michael Douglas, Robert Duvall, Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep. She further opened up about whom she would want to work with and revealed that there were so many of them.

Lady Gaga then said that she wanted to work with Al Pacino and added that she was proud of calling him her friend. Furthermore, she also named other prominent actors, namely Jared Leto, Adam Driver, Salma Hayek, and Jeremy Irons, with whom she recently worked in her film and mentioned that she always wanted to work with them.

"My gosh, there are so many actors that I would love to work with. Al Pacino was certainly one of them. I'm very proud to call him my friend. I wanted to work with Jared. I wanted to work with Adam. I wanted to work with Jeremy Irons. I wanted to work with Salma," she stated.

Adding to it, she also revealed that she wanted to share screen space with her fellow Icon award winner, Tom Hanks and mentioned that he was one of the most brilliant actors of all time.

She said, "I have to say, one of my fellow Icon Award winners, Tom Hanks, I would love to work with Tom Hanks, I think he is one of the most brilliant actors of all time."

Lady Gaga also shed light on how she will always be telling stories of women through her movies because she was a woman herself and they had so many stories to share. "I think I'll always tell the stories of women because I am a woman and women have so many stories to share and women are powerful, and women are vulnerable. And to be vulnerable and strong at the same time, I think is a special thing," she said.

