Lady Gaga Remembers Ex-fiancé Taylor Kinney At Joe Biden's Drive-in Rally?

The night before the US election 2020, Lady Gaga was in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania appearing on Joe Biden's drive-in rally. During the rally, Lady Gaga remembered her relationship with ex-fiancé Taylor Kinney, as she gave a shout out to him during her performance. Read further ahead to know more all about what happened with Lady Gaga at Joe Biden rally.

Lady Gaga shouts out to Taylor Kinney during the performance

On November 2, 2020, Lady Gaga appeared on Joe Biden's campaign when the pop star spoke about her ex-fiancé, Taylor Kinney. Lady Gaga asked the audience if they all knew that she lived here in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. She spoke about it on-stage and said that she was engaged to a man from Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Getting candid about her broken engagement with actor Taylor Kinney, Lady Gaga said that she loved him so much but it just did not work out. She said, “it didn't work out. I loved him so much. It just didn't work out”.

Revealing that she still has feelings for him, the Oscar winner continued to say "But I still love my Pennsylvania guy”. Leaving the fans to process what she just said, Lady Gaga changed the meaning of her statement and said "I love Joe. So, Joe is my new Pennsylvania guy. And I love nothing more than this moment, for this time, for you and me”.

Just the music sensation hit the final note on You and I (the song that happened to bring her and Taylor Kinney together when they met on the set of the music video) the artist apologized to Lady Gaga's boyfriend Michael Polansky. She said, “For my friend who's here tonight, I'm so sorry I had to do the whole 'Pennsylvania and I went on a date with a guy here’. I love you so much, but it is true." Lady Gaga ended her time being on stage by encouraging all the American citizens to cast their vote for the US election 2020 being held on November 3, 2020.

Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney

Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney met on the sets of her You And I music video in 2011. After dating each other for over five years, they got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2015 after Taylor Kinney proposed to Lady Gaga with a heart-shaped ring. But, the couple called off their engagement the following year.

