Lady Gaga, Donald Trump's Campaign Staff Spar Over 'anti-fracking Activist' Jibe

American superstar, singer and songwriter Lady Gaga got involved in a rare feud with US President Donald Trump’s campaign team after it accused her of being anti-fracking. After Democratic challenger, Joe Biden announced that Lady Gaga would join him on the evening of November 2 for a drive-in rally in the crucial state, Pennsylvania, Trump’s team reacted by lashing out on the joint appearance only to get a sharp reply from the superstar.

Trump’s campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said on Twitter that nothing exposes the Democratic Presidential Nominee’s “disdain” to the forgotten individuals in the state like campaigning along with the “anti-fracking activist” Lady gaga. Murtaugh even said that Biden announcing singer’s appearance is a “desperate effort” to boost enthusiasm for his candidacy “is actually a sharp stick in the eye for 600,000 Pennsylvanians who work in the fracking industry” and added that Biden “repeatedly promised left-wing activists” and will end fracking on acquiring White House.

Read - US Election 2020: Trump Says 'we're Going In With Lawyers', Casts Doubt On Mail-in Voting

To Trump’s campaign, Lady Gaga replied with a savage come back and said that she is “so glad” to be “living rent-free” in the head of Murtaugh and Donald Trump and promoted Biden and Harris for US Elections 2020. The oscar-winner singer even attached an image of Muratugh’s statement with stickers saying “lol” “vote Biden”. In a reply to Lady gaga’s tweet, Trump campaign’s communications director thanked her for sharing his statement with 82 million followers and asked his supporters to google 'Lady Gaga fracking'.

HEY TIM HEY @realDonaldTrump SO HAPPY IM GLAD TO BE LIVING RENT FREE in your HEAD. #BidenHarris https://t.co/k2ODfQNkF3 pic.twitter.com/Iy3Nj8aYMR — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 1, 2020

Now that we have your attention, Google “Lady Gaga fracking” https://t.co/TJ63MZmqaX — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) November 1, 2020

Fracking is gas and oil extraction from the underground rock using an injection of water along with chemicals. But the drilling, which was once at its boom because of technology, began causing environmental degradation and even global warming. Thus, its position in the US became highly debatable. Biden has favoured prohibiting new fracking on public lands and transitioning to the renewable sources of energy but has assured that fracking will not be banned entirely.

Here's who Biden is campaigning with today in Pennsylvania, which is home to 600,000 people who work in the fracking industry.



Joe Biden would kill the Pennsylvania economy by attacking the energy industry.https://t.co/ag1mqSyJWy — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) November 2, 2020

Read - Trump Publicly Suggests He Might Fire US COVID-19 Taskforce Head Fauci After Election

Trump to go in elections with lawyers

US President Donald Trump cast doubt on the integrity of the presidential elections and said that the vote-counting stretching past November 3 (local time) would be a “terrible thing” while also indicating that his lawyers might get involved on the d-day. As over 256 million Americans are set to decide the next US President between Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden on Tuesday, the Republican leader campaigned in the battleground states seeking support just two days before US Election 2020.

Even though the casting of more than 60 million mail-in ballots has reportedly been done, Trump told his reporters in North Carolina that “I don’t think it’s fair” that US citizens would have to wait for a longer period of time after the polls close considering that several states including Pennsylvania will not start processing the mail-in votes until the Election day, thus, delaying the result.

Trump assured that “We're going in with our lawyers,” and left out any further explanation. Meanwhile, Democrats including Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris have been promoting the mail-in voting during the pandemic as Republicans are relying on big in-person voter turnout on November 3.

Read - Donald Trump Tells Crowd Bizarre Things Likely To ‘diminish’ From US If ‘sleepy Joe’ Wins

Read - US Elections: Woman Accidentally Becomes MAGA Icon After Video Mocking Trump Goes Viral