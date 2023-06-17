Lady Gaga Reveals Chromatica Ball Concert Film Is In The Works

Lady Gaga recently shared an important update about her Chromatica Ball tour concert film. She revealed that the film is in the works and gave her fans a detailed description of her creative process as of late. Not only this, she shared what she is currently working on.

The Chromatica Ball tour included 20 shows across North America, Europe, and Asia.

It was initially scheduled for 2020 but later happened in 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The concert was filmed at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Lady Gaga is working on The Chromatica Ball edit

While opening up about her artistic process, Lady Gaga shared that she has been working on The Chromatica Ball film edit. She stated that she has been occupied with several creative works and personal growth at the moment. She even revealed that she wrote and produced a "special project." "I have been running my start-up Haus Labs, doing philanthropic work, and additionally have been working on The Chromatica Ball film edit," she wrote in her caption.

Meanwhile, the pop singer also highlighted the intensive preparation and filming for the character she portrayed in the film Joker, which gave a chance to her for introspection and self-discovery. Shedding light on her "intentional" retreat from the public eye, Lady Gaga called the phase healing and rejuvenating. Adding further, she said that the entire process of staying away from the public eye had a positive impact on her mind body, heart, and creativity.

Lady Gaga expresses gratitude to her 'little monsters'

Lady Gaga acknowledged the shift in her level of privacy in recent times and shared that her decision may come as a surprise to her fans who were well-adapted and used to her openness and vocal nature. However, she informed her fans that her decision to keep certain aspects of her life private has been a deliberate choice. She thanked her "little monsters" and expressed her gratitude to them for their unconditional support.