Lady Gaga Reveals How Her Path To Self-discovery Was Led Through Makeup

Lady Gaga is known for her outrageous fashion sense and her phenomenal makeup looks. The Bad Romance singer and actor recently featured on the YouTube channel of a makeup star and spoke about her future plans. She also spoke about how makeup helped her discover Lady Gaga. In the view, she said that makeup made her feel beautiful and that is what led her to create Lady Gaga.

In the video, she was heard saying that she didn’t like what looked back at her in the mirror. She revealed that she didn’t feel good on the inside, which is why she decided to start painting. Lady Gaga added that she decided to make something she liked through the painting. Lady Gaga owns her brand of makeup called Haus Laboratories. In the videos, she also said that she hoped that people find the same confidence in her products, that she found in makeup.

Lady Gaga filed the video with YouTube channel Nikkie Tutorials, who took to her Instagram account to post a funny video of Lady Gaga. In the video, Nikki is trying to sing and miserably failing to sing a high-pitched note. Lady Gaga looks at her and is heard saying, "Thank God, you are good at makeup.” Lady Gaga was on the YouTube channel to promote her makeup brand. She spoke about an array of topics while on the show. While speaking about where she sees herself in a decade, she stated that she would like to do more films as well as all kinds of music. Lady Gaga further added that she would like to keep making Haus Laboratories an enormous makeup brand over the decade. She also confessed that she wants to have babies by the end of the decade.

