Lady Gaga Reveals The Symbolism Of Gold Dove Brooch From Her Inauguration Dress

Lady Gaga sang the National Anthem at the inauguration ceremony of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and her oversized gold dove brooch captured eyes of the spectators. Many mused over her ‘Hunger Games’-inspired outfit that included a floor-length red gown, a long-sleeved black top and matching leather gloves. The American singer took to Twitter to share the sentiments behind the accessory and her hope for the divided nation.

A dove carrying an olive branch. May we all make peace with each other. pic.twitter.com/NGbgKM9XiC — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 20, 2021

The large gold dove brooch complimented her golden microphone, however, it has a deeper meaning. The seal of the United States depicts an eagle with an olive branch clutched in its right talon, which is a symbol of the power of peace that Congress wields. The dove, on the other hand, is an everlasting symbol of peace.

Gaga’s outfit made perfect sense as she also took to social media before her performance, where she said that she would sing for the hearts of all people who live on this land. In a series of tweets, the pop singer wrote that she intended to acknowledge the country’s "past, be healing for our present, and passionate for a future where we work together lovingly".

Singing our National Anthem for the American People is my honor. I will sing during a ceremony, a transition, a moment of change—between POTUS 45 and 46. For me, this has great meaning. — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 20, 2021

‘A day of dreaming of future joy’

Moreover, during her rehearsal from the US Capitol, the singer also sent out a message of peace which comes full circle with her gold dove brooch on the day of inauguration. In an Instagram post, Gaga wrote, "I pray tomorrow will be a day of peace for all Americans. A day for love, not hatred. A day for acceptance, not fear. A day for dreaming of our future joy as a country. A dream that is non-violent, a dream that provides safety for our souls".

Meanwhile, apart from Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks also performed on inauguration day as Biden and Harris assumed office. In his black cowboy hat, Brooks sang a gospel-tinged ‘Amazing Grace’. He even asked the audience to sing a verse with him - “Not just the people here, but the people at home, to work as one united”. The ceremony ended with a lavish fireworks show in the Washington night sky, watched by Bidens at the White House and Harris and her husband at the Lincoln Memorial.

(Images: AP)

