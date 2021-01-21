Joe Biden's Inauguration Was Predicted By 'The Simpsons' Fourteen Years Ago

Actor Tom Hanks hosted a 90-minute show called Celebrating America for Joe Biden's inauguration as President of the United States. As this news of him as the host was announced, an old picture from the popular animated show The Simpsons came to light. The cartoon predicted that Tom Hanks would be addressing the public on the US government’s credibility.

The Simpsons predictions -

According to the statement from Biden’s inaugural committee, the show that Hanks hosted for Biden’s inauguration featured appearances by celebrities including Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato Justin Timberlake and Ant Clemons. He hosted a show on Wednesday night, January 20. It is known that fourteen years earlier, The Simpsons predictions said that Hanks would do so. A user on Twitter wondered how The Simpsons would always predict the future. He also shared an animated picture that comes from 2007’s The Simpsons Movie. The fake TV ad read Hanks saying that The US government had lost its credibility, so it was borrowing some of his.

HOW DO THE SIMPSONS ALWAYS PREDICT THIS SHIT pic.twitter.com/vHt4YAIJYn — 『CKT』Kairy Luminess ➐ (@kairyluminess) January 19, 2021

The Simpsons predictions left fans in wonder and the news started going viral in no time. Fans thought that as the show predicted, Tom’s words at the inauguration would help calm the current national mood. The Simpsons have also predicted other news earlier such as the popularity of the Farmville video game, smartwatches, and a Donald Trump presidency.

Tom Hanks, here to fix Trump's mess and lower our blood pressure further. Just as The Simpsons predicted. #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/eHNAh5Ljkk — Hollerella (@hollerella) January 21, 2021

Ok but the simpsons was right?? why does Tom hanks’s voice actually make me feel new levels of calm?? — Sarah Mendelsohn (@SarahMendelsoh4) January 21, 2021

With Tom Hanks hosting tonight’s primetime inauguration special it’s time to remind everyone that The Simpsons never misses. pic.twitter.com/Eav0RuSpTQ — Justin St. Onge (@jstonge32) January 20, 2021

I feel the writers is from the future and time traveled to warm us with the series but we always get it to late. — Chrono Le Fay (@ChronoShindou3) January 19, 2021

The Simpsons have been on TV for 32 seasons. The stills from the show have become a part of pop-culture and meme format online. The Simpsons have influenced many other later adult-oriented animated sitcoms.

More about Tom Hanks -

Tom Hanks is one of the most popular and recognizable stars worldwide. He is regarded as an American cultural icon by playing characters such as Forrest Gump, pilot Sully Sullenberger and others. He is rated as one of the most trusted figures on America, beating out the police and scientific studies. The special episode of Joe Biden's inauguration hosted by Tom Hanks was broadcasted live on NBC, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, and CNN. The show was also streamed live on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Twitch, Amazon Prime Video, Microsoft Bing, NewsNow, DirectTV and U-verse.

