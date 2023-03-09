Lady Gaga To Not Perform Best Song Nominee Hold My Hand At Oscars, Here's Why

Lady Gaga will not perform her Oscar-nominated song Hold My Hand at the ceremony. The confirmation came from Oscarcast director Glenn Weiss, who said that Gaga will not be performing at the 95th Academy Awards due to her work schedule. The singer last performed the song Shallow from A Star Is Born at the Oscars in 2019 and even won in the Best Original Song category.

Gaga spoke to the Oscars producers and told them that while she won’t be performing her song, she still plans on attending the ceremony. Citing the reason behind this, she said that the shooting of Joker: Folie à Deux allowed no room to prepare for her Oscars performance. Gaga will be seen playing the role of Harley Quinn in the Joker sequel alongside Joaquin Phoenix.

Top Gun: Maverick song Hold My Hand, from Gaga and BloodPop, will be the only Oscar nominated track in the Best Original Song category that won’t be performed live at the ceremony.

Other songs nominated in the Best Original Song category, namely Applause from Tell It like a Woman, Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, RRR’s Naatu Naatu and This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once, will be performed at the 95th Academy Awards.

Lady Gaga’s previous Oscar performances

Lady Gaga has performed at the Oscars stage twice before. She performed Till It Happens to You, which was featured in the documentary The Hunting Ground, in 2016.

In 2019, the singer performed Shallow alongside Bradley Cooper. The song featured on A Star Is Born soundtrack.