Lady Gaga's Birthday: If You Are True Gaga Fan, Try To Solve This Quiz

American pop singer Lady Gaga is celebrating her 35th birthday. The John Wayne singer has enamoured fans with her vocal talent for more than a decade. Gaga follows an immense fan following across the globe. Lady Gaga is not only an accomplished singer but a songwriter, a businesswoman, and an Academy award-winning actor as well. So if you are a Lady Gaga fan, find out if you can successfully pass Lady Gaga’s birthday quiz.
Lady Gaga’s birthday quiz and trivia
1. What is Lady Gaga’s real name?
a. Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotto
b. Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta
c. Stefani Minneapolis
d. Stefani Joanna
2. Who was Lady Gaga’s co-star in ‘A Star Is Born’?
a. Tom Hanks
b. Tom Hiddleston
c. Bradley Cooper
d. Chris Evans
3. What was the name of Lady Gaga’s debut studio album?
a. The Flame
b. The Fame
c. Joanne
d. Angelina
4. Which was these Lady Gaga songs was the fastest-selling songs on iTunes Store?
a. John Wayne
b. Just Dance
c. Poker Face
d. Born This Way
5. In which of these shows did Lady Gaga play the lead role?
a. A Star Is Born
b. Shallow
c. American Horror Story: Hotel
d. American Horror Story
6. For which of these songs did Lady Gaga win a Grammy in 2021?
a. Shallow
b. Born This Way
c. Rain On Me
d. Poker Face
7. How many Grammy awards has Lady Gaga won in her singing career?
a. 12
b. 11
c. 10
d. 13
8. In which year did Lady Gaga win the Billboard’s Woman of the year trophy?
a. 2016
b. 2019
c. 2018
d. 2010
9. What was the name of Lady Gaga’s sixth album?
a. Chromatic
b. Chroma
c. Chromatica
d. The Flame
10. What is the name of Lady Gaga’s vegan cosmetic brand?
a. Haus Laboratories
b. House Laboratories
c. Born This Way
d. Chromatica
Answers:
1. Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta
2. Bradley Cooper
3. The Fame
4. Born This Way
5. American Horror Story: Hotel
6. Rain On Me
7. 12
8. 2016
9. Chromatica
10. Haus Laboratories
Image Credit: Lady Gaga Instagram
