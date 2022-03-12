Lana Condor and her fiance Anthony De La Torre made heads turn as they announced their engagement via social media with a trail of dreamy visuals from the affair. The duo took the big leap after being together for six years, leaving Condor extremely 'happy and grateful'. In a conversation with People, Lana quipped that she's 'very excited' about planning the wedding with De La Torre and everything feels 'so surreal' to her.

Heaping praises on Anthony, Lana called him her 'absolute best friend', who has been with her every step of the way since they got together. She also spoke about valuing her relationship 'above all things' as De La Torre has been such an 'amazing support system'.

Condor quipped, "Anthony is my absolute best friend. He's my person... He's that warrior that's been with me every step of the way over the past six years of my world-changing. I just always want to be by his side and he's been the most supportive person in my career. He's my warrior rock. Times where I just feel like I can't do anything or I'm deeply exhausted — he's always been there."

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star also spoke about attending their 'first wedding planning meeting', which left her dumbfounded. "I could barely talk [in the meeting] because I was like, 'Wow, this is so surreal.' We're doing great." she quipped.

Announcing her engagement earlier this year, Condor shared a trial of pictures from the ceremony and called herself the 'luckiest woman alive'. "Saying YES was the easiest decision I’ve ever made. I consider myself the absolute luckiest woman alive to live in your sphere. Aside from my father, without a doubt, you are the greatest man in the world. Emmy & Timmy said it’s about time mommy & daddy got engaged!!!" she mentioned. Take a look.

On the work front, Lana will now be seen in the sci-fi romantic comedy Moonshot alongside Cole Sprouse. Directed by Chris Winterbauer, the film is set to premiere on HBO Max on March 31.