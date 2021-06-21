Lana Del Rey's Birthday: Singer Sang At Kanye West And Kim K's Wedding For 2.6 Million?

One of the biggest weddings in Hollywood, was when Rapper Kanye West tied the knot with socialite Kim Kardashian in 2014 after being together for a couple of years. The extravagant wedding was filled with star-studded guests along with performances from the top artists of Hollywood. One of them was Born to Die singer Lana Del Rey. On the occasion of Lana Del Rey's birthday, let us take a look at how much it cost the Wests to pay the singer to perform at their wedding.

Lana Del Rey took 2.6 million to sing at the wedding?

The glamourous wedding was the center of every media in May 2014 but the American singer grabbed the spotlight after rumours of her getting paid $2.6 million to sing at the wedding surfaced. Held in the Palace of Versailles, Lana Del Rey sang at the couple's pre-wedding celebration and serenaded the guests with her melodious voice. TMZ caught up with the singer to ask about the rumours of her getting handsomely paid for the performance.

Calling the rumours crazy, the singer denied charging to sing at Kanye's wedding and said she would do it for free for the cameraman's wedding as well. After firmly denying getting paid $2.6 million, the singer continued stating that she would never charge to sing at a friends' wedding. The singer also described the wedding reception as beautiful. The couple got married in 2014 in Florence, Italy at the Belvedere Fort.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian relationship timeline

The American rapper Kanye West and KUWTK star Kim Kardashian met in 2003 where the former, reportedly, formed a crush on the latter. Over the years, the singer hid his affection for Kim but conveyed them through his songs and actions such as appearing in the popular reality show KUWTK. However, rumours of their relationship started swirling in 2014 after being spotted by the paps several times.

In December 2013, the couple announced their first baby together. In May 2014, the couple tied the knot in Italy in an extravagant wedding. After having four kids together over the years, Kim filed for a divorce from the rapper in February 2021 and requested joint custody of their kids. Kanye and Kim divorce was one of the high-profiled divorces in Hollywood.

IMAGE- LANA DEL REY & KIM KARDASHIAN'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.