Keanu Reeves Interested In Playing 'Ghost Rider'; Says It Would Fulfil His Childhood Dream

Keanu Reeves, whose Matrix franchise made him one of the most renowned global stars, recently expressed interest to star in a superhero film. In a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Keanu was asked which Marvel character would the 10-year-old version of him would like to play on the big screen, to which he said Ghost Rider. The vengeful motorcyclist Johnny Blaze / Ghost Rider has been previously played by Nicolas Cage, who reprised his role in the 2012 sequel Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance.

Keanu Reeves expresses interest in playing Marvel's Ghost Rider

Revealing his favourite Marvel superhero, Reeves said, "10-year-old Reeves would want to — I think he'd probably want to be Ghost Rider." He was also asked about the various roles Marvel has offered him in the past, to which he responded with his adoration of the films instead.

"It's really cool. I think the way that the Marvel films have developed and what they are is really spectacular, and it would be great to be a part of that," he mentioned. According to reports, Marvel Studios has been trying to rope in Reeves into the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) for a while now, with Kevin Feige earlier stating they are looking for the right way to do the deed. Feige told Comicbook.com in 2019 that "we very much want to figure out the right way" for his inclusion.

Ghost Rider seems to be a celebrity favourite Marvel character, with stars like Norman Reedus and Ryan Gosling also expressing their desire to play it.

On the work front, Reeves is all set to return to his exorcist role for a sequel to his 2005 film Constantine. The upcoming sequel will be backed by Francis Lawrence, who also helmed the original movie 17 years back and Akiva Goldsman will be curating the script. He is also gearing up for the release of his film John Wick 4.

(IMAGE: AP)