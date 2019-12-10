Laura Dern Needed A Security Detail After Starring On Ellen DeGeneres' Coming-Out Episode

Laura Dern, the popular American actress is best known for her performances in films like The Fault In Our Stars, Star Wars, October Sky, The Master, etc. Laura Dern is not just an actor but also a director, producer, and activist. Laura gained international recognition for her role in the film, Jurassic Park in 1993. Laura also received huge fame with her performance in the "Puppy Episode" of the sitcom Ellen, where the famous Ellen DeGeneres publicly came out. Laura played the role of Susan who was the love interest of Ellen, in the show.

Laura Dern's need for a security detail post the Ellen sitcom

Recently with a leading Entertainment portal, Laura Dern stated how she needed a security detail after starring on Ellen DeGeneres' - episode in 1997. Laura also reveals how people around her were scared for her safety and that she had to struggle to get work after that episode. The star also reveals as to how she did not realise how huge the episode really was until she was sitting on the set later and reflecting on the same. Laura Dern also reveals how they had to stop shooting midway as suddenly cops came informing them about a bomb threat and they had to wrap up immediately. Laura Dern filmed for only 10 days for the episode and the episode turned out to be the huge moment where Ellen DeGeneres not only came out in the episode but in real life too.

Ellen Degeneres coming out moment

Laura Dern not only speaks of her safety and work issues that she faced post the episode but also of the moment she got to witness and how she is truly grateful for doing that role. Laura speaks of how she and Ellen never practised for the part and at the moment when Ellen came out loud to the public was something she would never forget. Laura speaks of how Ellen looked into her eyes and how Laura saw her shiver and her hands shake as she finally said it. Laura went on to say how the event was so intimate for her and she wanted to cry and that she will carry it for the rest of her life.

