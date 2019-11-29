Ellen DeGeneres Taunts Dakota Johnson Over Her 30th Birthday Invitation

On November 27 the Fifty Shades of Grey actor Dakota Johnson made an appearance on the popular Ellen Show. The actor met Ellen in order to promote her upcoming comedy-drama film The Peanut Butter Falcon. When Ellen and Dakota were seen chatting, the topic of Dakota Johnson's birthday came up. That is when Ellen asked when her birthday was, to which Dakota replied, it was October 4. Here is how Ellen got herself an invite to her birthday:

Later, Ellen asked her if she had turned 30 to which Dakota agreed. Ellen taunted her by asking Dakota how the party was where she was not invited. To this Dakota quickly responded "Actually, no, that's not the truth, Ellen. You were invited. Last time I was on the show, last year, you gave me a bunch of s*** about not inviting you, but I didn't even know you wanted to be invited." Ellen quickly asked her why would she not want to be invited to a party, on this Dakota comments that she did not even know if Ellen liked her. On this remark, the audience burst into laughter and Ellen said that, of course, she liked Dakota.

Dakota next said that she did invite Ellen but Ellen never showed up. Ellen was not ready to believe that. Dakota, however, was firm on her statement about inviting Ellen to her party. Dakota then told Ellen to ask everybody on the show for testimony. The audience again laughed and that is when Dakota suggested Ellen asking Jonathan who is the producer.

Ellen then got a clarification from one of the crew members who said that she could not attend the party because Ellen was "out of town." When Ellen hilariously agreed saying "Oh yeah, I had that thing.", she then said that it was probably in Malibu which was too far for her to go. She also said that she did not remember that until she was reminded by Dakota and the crew.

Dakota and Ellen were then discussing about Dakota's birthday party. Ellen also asked her about the stand-up comedian Tig Notaro, who performed at Johnson's birthday party. Ellen asked her what Tig Notaro do at her party. To that, Dakota had a savage reply and said, "A bunch of funny stuff. She’s my favourite comedian.” At that, Ellen's face dropped. As the audience went "aww", Dakota immediately said "Other than you".

