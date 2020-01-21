Laura Dern's Movie And TV Roles That Became Talk Of The Town

Laura Dern is currently one of the top-rated actors in Hollywood. The Marriage Story actor became a household name after she starred in the film Jurassic Park. According to several critics, the main reason for Laura Dern’s success is her meticulous approach while selecting a role. This approach has definitely helped the Primetime Emmy winner give some of the best performances on screen. Take a look at some of Laura Dern’s award-winning roles.

Laura Dern’s best movie/TV roles:

1. Marriage Story

Laura Dern’s role in the film Marriage Story has now become a career-defining moment for her. Laura played the role of a divorce lawyer who goes on to represent Scarlett Johansson during her divorce proceedings. Her performance in the film was loved by critics and audiences alike, so much so she went on to bag a Golden Globe and SAG Award in the Best Supporting Actress Category.

Also read | Laura Dern Narrates “Little Women” Audiobook

2. Little Women

Greta Gerwig’s film Little Women was one of the most critically acclaimed movies of the year 2019. Laura Dern played the role of Marmee March a.k.a. the mother of the March sisters. Even though Saoirse Ronan played the lead role in this film, Laura Dern managed to grab the critics' attention as the soft, lovable, and sweet Marmee.

3. Big Little Lies

It would be wrong to not mention Laura Dern while talking about the award-winning series Big Little Lies. Laura Dern played the role of Renata Klein in the series. The series also starred big names like Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, and Shailene Woodley, but Laura Dern still managed to steal some limelight. She even won a Golden Globe Award and a Primetime Emmy Award for her role in the series.

Also read | Laura Dern Needed A Security Detail After Starring On Ellen DeGeneres' Coming-Out Episode

4. Wild

Laura Dern once again proved her acting chops in the film Wild. If you are a fan of Laura Dern after her performance in Marriage Story and Little Women, then you should definitely watch Wild. Laura Dern played the role of Bobbi Grey, the mother of young Reese Witherspoon in the film. Her performance was loved by critics and the audience. She even bagged an Academy Award nomination for her role in the film.

Also read | Laura Dern Honoured At The Museum Of Modern Art Film Gala

Also read | Laura Dern Talks Career With Sterling Brown: Marriage Story's Nora Gave Voice To Women

Image Courtesy: Little Women Instagram, Big Little Lies Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.