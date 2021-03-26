'Lawrence Of Arabia' Cast: A Look At Actors And Their Characters In This 1962 Film

Lawrence of Arabia is a 1962 British historical drama film that was directed by David Lean and bankrolled by Sam Spiegel. It went to be nominated for 10 Academy Awards and won seven out of them, which included Best Picture and Best Director, as well as bagged 4 BAFTA Awards and 6 Golden Globes. The movie is also preserved at the National Film Registry and ranked 5th on the 1998 100 years, 100 movies list of American Film Institute. Read along to know about the star cast of Lawrence of Arabia, which is regarded as one of the greatest films of all time.

A look at Lawrence of Arabia cast

Peter O’Toole

Peter O’Toole played the lead role in the movie as T.E. Lawrence, which also marked his film debut and got him his first Oscar nomination. The British actor came to be known as a Shakespearean actor, and then made his West End debut in 1959, with The Long and the Short and the Tall. He further played the role of Hamlet, in the 1963 play at the National Theatre and went on to excel at the London stage, and popularly known as the hellraiser of it. He got nominated for the Academy Awards seven times although never won any and later received the Academy Honorary Award for his career achievements, in 2002.

Alec Guinness

The cast of Lawrence of Arabia also featured Alec, who played the role of Prince Faisal. He started early with playing characters on the stage and featured in multiple Ealing Comedies. He was a part of Kind Hearts and Coronets in 1949, wherein he played nine different characters and then he featured in Lavender Hill Mob, which got his first Academy Award nomination.

Anthony Quinn

Anthony Quinn played the role of Auda Abu Tayi in the movie. He was also a painter, writer, and film director apart from being an actor. His role in Zorba the Greek got him an Oscar nomination and stays one of the most iconic performances in the history of cinema. Some of his other popular films include La Strada, The Guns of Navarone, Guns for San Sebastian, The Shoes of the Fisherman, The Message, Lion of the Desert, and A Walk in the Clouds.

Jack Hawkins

Lawrence of Arabia cast also includes Hawkins, who played the role of General Allenby. He had a career spanning over four decades from the 1930s till the 1970s. Jack was one of the most popularly known film stars in the 1950s and was widely known for playing roles of military men in a list of movies.

