LeBron James Moment In 'Space Jam 2' Spotted By Netizens On Social Media

Space Jam 2 is one of the highly anticipated sports comedy film that also has a fair bit of animation. It stars famous basketball player LeBron James in the leading role and is set to release in a few months. The trailer of the film has been recently released which has stirred excitement among fans. However, many have also observed a popular moment of the athlete being recreated in one of the scenes, along with other scenes that give out a reference to moments involving other athletes as well.

Fans spot tribute to LeBron James and other athletes in Space Jam 2

The announcement of LeBron starring in the remake of the popular 1996 film for children had created various speculations. Now that the trailer has finally arrived, netizens have been carefully watching every scene to pick out hints or other references in the film. The athlete’s former Miami Heat teammate Dwayne Wade even acknowledged the moment that was captured on camera that featured them both, alongside the recreated scene in the movie with its own animated characters. Wade sent his amused reaction and called the reference “iconic”.

Image courtesy: Dwayne Wade Instagram

Other observations were made on social media that features more basketball athletes, including Anthony Davis, Damian Lilliard, Diana Taurasi, Nneka Ogwumike and Klay Thompson. The plot of this film shows ‘Toon Squad’ vs. the ‘Goon Squad’ battling against each other. The Toon Squad has a list of popular animated characters such as Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Lola Bunny and others who have to defeat Al-G Rhythm so that LeBron can win back his son from captivity in the film.

An up-close look at the Goon Squad team in Space Jam 2 ðŸ”¥



(via @uninterrupted) pic.twitter.com/Za75iWcADC — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 4, 2021

Space Jam 2 is all set to be released on July 16, with the trailer having effectively dropped two days ago. Along with James, this film also has a list of other actors who are part of the cast, including Don Cheadle, Sonequa Martin-Green, Jeff Bergman, Zendaya, Eric Bauza, Bob Bergen and others. Lebron James has also acted as one of the producers of this film, along with Ryan Coogler and others. After having released in theatres, this film will have an OTT release on HBO Max.

Promo image courtesy: LeBron James Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.