'Legally Blonde 3': Producers Hope Luke Wilson Will Return For Sequel

Reese Witherspoon-starrer Legally Blonde 3 is gearing up to hit the screens after two decades. The producers of the franchise wish that Luke Wilson, who played Emmett Richmond in the original film will return to the sets of the movie when the filming begins. The first film from the franchise released in 2001 and also featured Selma Blair.

Legally Blonde followed the life of Elle Woods, played by Reese Witherspoon, who goes to Harvard Law School, with the intention of winning back her ex-boyfriend. The film was helmed by Robert Luketic and was based on a book by the same name, by Amanda Brown. Apart from Witherspoon and Wilson, the film also starred Victor Garber, Ali Larter and Jennifer Coolidge in pivotal roles. The sequel of the film was titled Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde and released in 2003 and MGM announced that the next film would hit the screens in 2022.

After the Legally Blonde 3 release date was announced, fans have been excited to know more details. Witherspoon had earlier confirmed her involvement in the project and the only thing fans wanted to know after that was if Wilson would reprise his role in it too. In a recent conversation with THR, MGM’s Pamela Abdy confirmed that the film was in the pre-production stage and that was happening for sure. She also mentioned that she 'hopes' Wilson will return to the sets as Emmett Richmond when the shooting for the film commences.

The plot of the upcoming sequel has been kept under wraps for now, but earlier reports revealed that Reese Witherspoon's character would take on the role of a working mom and would be 40-years-old. When the film clocked 20 years, the actor headed to Instagram and wrote, "Time flies when you're busy using legal jargon in your everyday life." She mentioned that playing Elle Woods was a 'role of a lifetime'. The caption read, "I'm so honoured to have been a part of sharing her story with you all. Every meme, graduation cap, musical number, Halloween costume and bend & snap has brought me so much JOY over these past two decades! 💕 I wonder... what will Elle do next?"

Image: Instagram/@reeswitherspoon