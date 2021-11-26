'Legally Blonde 3': Reese Witherspoon Is A Working Mom In Franchise's 3rd Installment

Legally Blonde is set to return after close to two decades. Both the instalments of the comedy had been successes at the start of the century.

The Reese Witherspoon venture will be returning in a new avatar for the third instalment. Plot details of the upcoming instalment have now been revealed. The character of Elle Woods will be seen as a mother in Legally Blonde 3.

Legally Blonde 3 plot details out

The details of Legally Blone 3, as per a report on The Hollywood Reporter, was shared by MGM Studios President Pamela Abdy. The producer shared that Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor were writing the film. She added that Reese was not just confirmed to star, but was also producing with Lauren Neusadter and Marc Platt. Revealing the plot details, Abdy shared that it would delve into what Reese's character Elle Woods would like at age 40. The character will be a mother with a 'thriving career.' The producer added that script is likely to be ready in the first quarter and that it was a collaborative effort from many people.

She was also asked if Luke Wilson, who played the character Emmett Richmond, will be a part of Legally Blonde 3. Abdy replied that the team was hopeful to see him reprise his role when the film would be made.

The production of Legally Blonde 3 had been confirmed by MGM in May 2020. Later that year in October, it was then confirmed that the film will release in May 2022.

Legally Blonde was released in 2001 and was the story of Elle, whose life takes a turning point when she is dumped by her boyfriend for not being serious about her life. She works hard to join the Harvard Law School, to win back her boyfriend with her determination, and the rest of the story traces her rise at the university, realisation about her boyfriend, work on a case, and finding love. The second instalment, which was released in 2003, followed her attempts at raising her voice on animal rights and trying to reach politicians with her views.

Both the films combined earned over $250 million at the box office, despite their modest budget.