Legendary Actor Betty White Passes Away At 99; Joe Biden & Hollywood Celebs Pay Tribute

Golden Girls star Betty White, who had the longest TV career of nearly 80 years, passed away on December 31, 2021, at the age of 99. The actor was known for her comic roles and held the Guinness World Records for Longest TV Career For An Entertainer. As per Daily Mail, the law enforcement reported the actor died of natural causes. Her death was reported by her third husband, Allen Ludden. The actor was survived by her three stepchildren.

Betty White had an 80-year-long career in Hollywood. She began working in TV in 1939, without any formal training. She soon became America's sweetheart after capping roles in Emmy Award-winning sitcoms. As per TMZ, the television star was not suffering from any illness or battling any particular ailments. The local police reached her house for investigating her death as a matter of procedure and no foul play was suspected.

Betty White passes away a few days before turning 100

Betty White was excited to celebrate her 100th birthday on January 17, 2022. Three days before her death and nearly three weeks before turning 100, the actor shared an Instagram post about a magazine cover dedicated to her. She was evidently excited to reach the milestone.

The President of the United States, Joe Biden also paid a heartfelt tribute to the late legendary star. Taking to his Twitter, Joe Biden mentioned how Betty White was a cultural icon. He wrote, "Betty White brought a smile to the lips of generations of Americans. She’s a cultural icon who will be sorely missed." "Jill and I are thinking of her family and all those who loved her this New Year’s Eve," he added.

Betty White brought a smile to the lips of generations of Americans. She’s a cultural icon who will be sorely missed. Jill and I are thinking of her family and all those who loved her this New Year’s Eve. — President Biden (@POTUS) December 31, 2021

Hollywood stars pay tribute to Betty White

Ryan Reynolds paid his heartfelt tribute to the late actor via Instagram. The actor shared a picture of the icon and penned, "The world looks a little different now." The actor further mentioned how White was great in her field and wrote, "She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough." "We’ll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret," the Deadpool star added. On the other hand, Mindy Kaling shared two pictures with the late actor and wrote, "She was the best. God bless the great Betty White." Mark Ruffalo wrote, "As if 2021 wasn’t bad enough. Rest In Peace, Queen Betty White." Here is how many other Hollywood stars mourned the death of White.

RIP Betty White, the only SNL host I ever saw get a standing ovation at the after party. A party at which she ordered a vodka and a hotdog and stayed til the bitter end. — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) December 31, 2021

As if 2021 wasn’t bad enough. Rest In Peace, Queen Betty White. pic.twitter.com/BfxwP31km0 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) December 31, 2021

Image: Twitter/@qsteph