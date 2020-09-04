The Lost Valentine Cast Has Jennifer Love Hewitt As Susan & Betty White Playing Caroline

The Lost Valentine is a romantic-drama film which released in the year 2011. The plot of this film revolves around the story of a grandmother named Caroline, who has the ritual of visiting a station every Valentine’s Day. The film has been directed by Darnell Martin while the story is based on a book by James Michael Pratt. Here is a look at the cast of The Lost Valentine that carried the film well.

The Lost Valentine cast

1. Jennifer Love Hewitt

Jennifer Love Hewitt plays the role of Susan Allison in The Lost Valentine. She is a celebrated actor from Texas, who has left a lasting impact through various roles. She is remembered for her role in films like I Know What You Did Last Summer and The Tuxedo, amongst others.

2. Betty White

Betty White plays the grandmother, Caroline, who lost the love of her life at a young age. She is a much loved senior actor who has worked in more than a hundred films and shows over the past few years. She is loved for her work in films like Lake Placid and The Proposal.

3. Sean Faris

Sean Faris is seen in the shoes of Lucas Thomas in The Lost Valentine. He is an actor from Texas who has been seen in various English language films in the past few years. He is known for his work in films like Evil Intent, The Bay House, and Gangster Land, amongst others.

4. Billy Magnussen

Billy Magnussen plays the role of Neil Thomas in this romantic film. He has worked in various films and shows over the past decade. He is remembered for his role in films like Game Night and Bridge of Spies, amongst others.

5. Meghann Fahy

Meghann Fahy is seen playing the role of the younger version of grandma Caroline. She has been seen in various international films and shows. She is remembered for her role in The Bold Type and Miss Sloane, amongst others.

6. Nadia Dajani

Nadia Dajani is seen as character Julie Oliver in The Lost Valentine. She is a celebrated actor from Los Angeles who has worked in a number of well-known shows and films in Hollywood. She is remembered for her work in entertaining pieces like Sex and the City and Ned and Stacey.

7. Will Chase

Actor Will Chase plays Andrew Hawthorne in this film. He is an actor from Kentucky who has been in various films and shows. He is a well-known face for his work in Impulse and Stranger Things, amongst others.

8. Mike Pniewski

Mike Pniewski plays the role of Craig Warren in this light-hearted film. He is a senior actor from California who has been a part of close to 170 films and shows. His work in The Good Fight and The Resident has been highly appreciated.

9. Helmar Augustus Cooper

Helmar Augustus Cooper plays the role of Joseph Williams in this film. He is a celebrated actor who has been seen in various films in a supporting role. He is remembered for his work in Law & Order and Frankenhooker, amongst others.

10. Tom Nowicki

Tom Nowicki plays Glenn Billings in The Lost Valentine. He is a much-loved actor, known for his roles in various films between 2000 and 2010. He played a pivotal part in films like The Punisher and The Blind Side.

