Leona Lewis Reacts To Michael Costello's Apology, Says 'I Wish You Healing'

A recent accusation against Chrissy Teigen over cyberbullying has led to many people in the entertainment industry opening up about their experiences. Model and singer Courteney Todden had accused Chrissy of asking her to kill herself in a, now deleted, tweet. Since then Project Runway star Michael Costello too opened up about his experience of getting bullied by the Lip Sync Battle host. The controversy fueled further when Leona Lewis called out Michael Costello for the bullying experience she went through while working with Costello.

According to Leona, she was supposed to wear one of Costello's designs at a charity fashion show in New York in 2014. When she reached the city for the trial, the designer's dresses didn't fit her which led to the singer not walking in the charity show. She claimed that the experience left her with deep insecurities about her body and that she had to work on it for years.

Now, Michael Costello has apologised for the inconvenience caused and said that the issue wasn't personal. According to a report by Page Six, Costello claimed that there were time constraints that caused miscommunication to occur between the middlemen. The main problem was caused because of the time constraints and because no other dresses made by Costello would fit the British singer. "It was nothing personal towards Leona. The plan simply did not work out the way we intended. I have always offered to make something custom and special just for her. I am always here for her", he said.

Leona recently took to her Instagram handle to address Costello's apology. She started off by thanking her fans for their support. "There are always 2 sides to every story and that's clear here but I choose forgiveness. Michael, thank you for your apology, I wish you healing and that you feel better. For now, today is a new day, spread love," she wrote.

Leona Lewis accepts Michael Costello's apology

For the uninitiated, Michael Costello and Leona Lewis were supposed to collaborate for a charity fashion show event in New York in 2014. Leona was asked to model for one of Costello's pieces on the ramp at the Heart Truth Red Dress Collection show. She claimed that she was excited to work with the designer and was told that the dress would be altered for her. As she went to try on the pieces, she was shocked to know that the dresses did not fit and that Costello's team refused to make alterations for her. She said that the incident made her feel "awkward and uncomfortable".

Image: Leona Lewis and Michael Costello's Instagram

