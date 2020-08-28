Leonard Cohen's Fans Get Furious After Trump Uses 'Hallelujah' Twice In His Speech

Although Donald Trump has never claimed to be a fan of Leonard Cohen, that did not stop him from using the latter’s signature Hallelujah twice in his speech. During Donald Trump’s conclusion speech at the Republican National Convention on Thursday night, the US President used the Canadian singer Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah in his speech, which made the public furious.

Leonard Cohen fans displeased by Donald Trump

Tori Kelly’s recording was played during the fireworks that capped Trump's address. Many fans were displeased when Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah reprised on camera and in an operatic rendition by Christopher Macchio. Many netizens also demanded Tori Kelly to explain the use of Leonard Cohen’s song. She soon took Twitter to express her side and wrote that she has been receiving messages about her version of Hallelujah and all she knew was that neither her team nor she received a request.

Everyone in Montreal, home of Leonard Cohen, is traumatized rn by the use of "Hallelujah" at the RNC. — Roxanne Khamsi (@rkhamsi) August 28, 2020

I'm a Leonard Cohen fan and I'm livid with all of his fans.https://t.co/bstBD255kx — Jill Wine-Banks (@JillWineBanks) August 28, 2020

They played a cover of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" during the fireworks.



"The song is about a love that has soured and gone stale." — Matt Ortega (@MattOrtega) August 28, 2020

Leonard Cohen died before the 2016 elections. Leonard Cohen was a Candian singer who wrote songs about politics, isolation, depression, death and romantic relationships. His song Hallelujah was released in the year 1984. Today the song Hallelujah is viewed as a baseline for secular hymns.

While many fans expressed they're displeased about the song, several pointed out the irony of choosing a deeply cynical song sung by a Canadian as the triumphant exit music followed by a patriotic American acceptance speech. According to inputs by Variety, there is nothing new about Hallelujah being mistaken for an uplifting or a religious song.

Earlier, Ivanka Trump had taken the stage while Elton John’s I’m Still Standing was playing. This incident was one of the very few times when pop music was heard during a convention. In other news, the only sign of a popular music performer during the Republicans’ week came the previous night when country singer Trace Adkins wore a cowboy hat followed by Mike Pence’s speech.

