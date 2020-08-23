Warner Bros Drops Trailers Of 'Wonder Woman 84', 'Suicide Squad' & 'Justice League'

DC Comics and Warner Bros. held their first-ever FanDome event on Saturday, dropping movie trailers, announcements, and exciting gameplay footage. The event witnessed the release of much-awaited trailers including Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and Wonder Woman 1984.

Here is all you need to know about the teaser and trailers of your favourite DC movies and Warner Bros. games set to release in the next two years.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Set to Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” the trailer for Zack Snyder’s Justice League finally arrived. The trailer includes a number of new scenes that were not included in the original version of the film released in 2017. While the release date has not been finalised yet, Snyder’s version of Justice League is expected to hit HBO Max in 2021.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League teaser

Rocksteady Studios (makers of Batman: Arkham City and Arkham Knight) finally revealed its new game, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League with a long trailer. The new action game starring the infamous supervillain team is a continuation of the Arkham universe. The game is set to be launched in 2022 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X.

Wonder Woman 1984

Gal Gadot is back as Diana Prince (Wonder Woman) and Chris Pine is back as Steve Trevor, but the coolest part about the new Wonder Woman 1984 trailer is Kristen Wiig’s transformation as Cheetah. This is the first time Wiig’s Barbara was introduced as a villainous character.

