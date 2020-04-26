Leonardo DiCaprio's 'The Revenant' Shot Across These Scenic Locations

The Oscar-nominated flick, The Revenant, is undeniably one of the critically acclaimed movies of Leonardo DiCaprio. The Revenant was released in 2015 and was helmed by Alejandro González Iñárritu. The film features Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy, Domhnall Gleeson, and Will Poulter in the key roles. The movie is loosely adapted from a novel of the same name penned by author, Micheal Punke.

The western film revolves around the story of Hugh Glass, a frontier who gets abandoned by his own team members after he becomes a victim of a bear attack. He manages to get out of the situation but later aims to take revenge on his buddy for betraying him. Apart from the storyline, the movie also has some beautiful landscapes that fans loved. Let's have a look where this movie was shot-

Read: Leonardo Di Caprio's Favourite Movies As A Child Were These Classics

Leonardo DiCaprio's 'The Revenant': Shooting locations

Reportedly, the movie is filmed in twelve locations in a total of three countries, which include the United States of America, Canada, and Argentina. The film starts with a battle that was filmed in a Native American reserve which is situated near Morley, Alberta. Yet another scene where High Glass, the character can be seen walking across what appears to be a frozen water body is filmed in Kananaskis Country. The area is situated in the provincial parks of Canadian Rockies.

ALSO READ | Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Gangs of New York': Interesting trivia about the film

Reportedly, shooting in Fortress Mountain was one of the toughest and challenging locations. Fortress Mountain is located in remote areas of the Canadian province, Alberta. Several other scenes have been filmed in the Upper Squamish Valley, which is located in the Canadian province of British Columbia, Kootenai Falls which is situated in Lincoln Country, United States. A few other scenes have been shot in the archipelago of Tierra del Fuego, Argentina

ALSO READ | Leonardo DiCaprio responds to the controversial climax scene in 'Titanic'

ALSO READ | Leonardo DiCaprio's 'What's Eating Gilbert Grape': Interesting trivia about the film

ALSO READ | Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Don's Plum': A film you might have never heard of

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.