Leonardo Di Caprio's Favourite Movies As A Child Were These Classics

Leonardo Di Caprio, who is currently basking in the success of his last release Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, is one the most recognisable faces globally. The Academy Award-winning actor has time and again proved his acting mettle with his unique movie choices. The vehement passion Leonardo Di Caprio has for his craft is quite evident from his unmatchable body of work.

The most memorable Leonardo Di Caprio's movies include The Revenant, Titanic, Inception, Wolf of Wall Street and Shutter Island. But do you have any idea which films are his all-time favourites? In an interview with a leading publication, Leonardo Di Caprio revealed about his favourite films as a kid. Let's take a look, and know more about interesting trivia.

Leonardo Di Caprio's favourite films

Leonardo Di Caprio started his career by featuring in commercials, rest, as they say, is history. He has starred in some of the biggest films of all times and worked with the celebrated directors from James Cameron to Martin Scorsese. But we bet you had no idea about his favourite films as a child. Take a look at the list-

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

No wonder Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory was on Leo's favourites list.A musical movie with an interesting story plot, about children. Directed by Mel Stuart and written Roald Dahl, Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory is counted amongst the most popular kids entertainers of all times. The story revolves around 5 children and a chocolate factory. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory starred Gene Wilder in the lead role as Willy Wonka.

Bedknobs and Broomsticks (1971)

Helmed by director Robert Stevenson, Bedknobs and Broomsticks is an animation film. The story is about a witch and 3 kids, who learn about the witch's secrets and threaten her to give something in return for not revealing her dark secrets. A highly popular movie of the 70s era. Kids loved it and so did Leonardo Di Caprio.

Watership Down (1978)

Leonardo Di Caprio has talked about his fondness for the animation movie Watership Down. Co-directed by Martin Rosen and John Hubley, Watership Down revolved around the lives of some rabbits who in search of a new habitat wander from place to place. It is an emotional flick with a hidden message.

On the work front, Leonardo Di Caprio has no releases in 2020. Reportedly he is currently spending some quality time with his girlfriend Camila Morrone in Los Angeles and is in self-quarantine mode amidst the Coronavirus scare.

