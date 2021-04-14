Leonardo Da Vinci's Quiz: See If You Can Ace This Quiz On 'The Da Vinci Code'

Quick links:
Source: Still from The Da Vinci Code
April 25, 2021, will mark the Infamous painter Leonardo DaVinci's 569th birth anniversary. His paintings were used as a reference for the fictional novel The Da Vinci Code and the movie of the same name starring Tom Hanks and Audrey Tautou in the lead roles. On Leonardo DaVinci's birthday, here is a quiz to test your knowledge of the film.
A. What are Robert Langdon and Sophie Neveu in search of in The Da Vinci Code?
B. Silas works for an anonymous person in the movie, what is his name?
C. Which one of Da Vinci's paintings holds the answer to the Holy Grail?
D. What is the five-letter word used to open the cryptex?
E. Who is revealed to be the anonymous person instructing Silas to kill Robert Langdon and Sophie Neveu?
F. What does the clue inside the cryptex read?
G. Who does Jacques Saunière turn out to be?
H. What is the name of the group wanting to destroy the Holy Grail?
I. When does Robert Langdon understand the true meaning of the clue in the cryptex?
J. Who does Sophie Neveu turn out to be?
A. 3
B. 2
C. 1
D. 2
E. 4
F. 1
G. 4
H. 3
I. 1
J. 3
(Promo Image Source: Still from The Da Vinci Code)
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.