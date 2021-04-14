Last Updated:

Leonardo Da Vinci's Quiz: See If You Can Ace This Quiz On 'The Da Vinci Code'

Marking the 569th birthday of legendary painter Leonardo Da Vinci, here is a quiz on 'The Da Vinci Code'. Try to get all the answers to Leonardo DaVinci's quiz.

In frame: Tom Hanks and Audrey Tautou

Source: Still from The Da Vinci Code


April 25, 2021, will mark the Infamous painter Leonardo DaVinci's 569th birth anniversary. His paintings were used as a reference for the fictional novel The Da Vinci Code and the movie of the same name starring Tom Hanks and Audrey Tautou in the lead roles. On Leonardo DaVinci's birthday, here is a quiz to test your knowledge of the film. 

Leonardo DaVinci's Quiz: The Da Vinci Code

 A. What are Robert Langdon and Sophie Neveu in search of in The Da Vinci Code?

  1. The Gospel of Mary Magdalene
  2. The Holy See
  3. The Holy Grail
  4. The Gospel of Judas

B. Silas works for an anonymous person in the movie, what is his name?

  1. The Bishop
  2. The Teacher
  3. The Priest
  4. The Master 

C. Which one of Da Vinci's paintings holds the answer to the Holy Grail?

  1. The Last Supper
  2. Mona Lisa
  3. Vitruvian Man
  4. Saint Jerome in the Wilderness

D. What is the five-letter word used to open the cryptex?

  1. BIBLE
  2. APPLE
  3. ROSES
  4. JESUS

E. Who is revealed to be the anonymous person instructing Silas to kill Robert Langdon and Sophie Neveu?

  1. Bishop Aringarosa
  2. Remy Jean
  3. Jacques Saunière
  4. Sir Leigh Teabing

F. What does the clue inside the cryptex read?

  1. "'neath the rose"
  2. "in front of the Mona Lisa"
  3. "on top of Isaac Newton's grave"
  4. "in the Gospel of Mary Magdalene"

G. Who does Jacques Saunière turn out to be?

  1. A curator at the Louvre
  2. The grandmaster of the Priory of Sion
  3. The leader of the Opus Dei
  4. Sophie Neveu's protector

H. What is the name of the group wanting to destroy the Holy Grail?

  1. Priory of Sion
  2. Members of the Vatican 
  3. Opus Dei
  4. The Vatican Society 

I. When does Robert Langdon understand the true meaning of the clue in the cryptex?

  1. While shaving
  2. While reading the Bible
  3. While talking to Sophie
  4. While strolling in a garden

J. Who does Sophie Neveu turn out to be?

  1. The head of Opus Dei
  2. The leader of the Priory of Sion
  3. The last descendant of Jesus Christ
  4. The granddaughter of Jacques Saunière

Answers to Leonardo DaVinci's quiz:

A.  3

B.  2

C.  1

D.   2

E.   4

F.    1

G.   4

H.   3

I.    1

J.    3

(Promo Image Source: Still from The Da Vinci Code)

 

 

