Leonardo DiCaprio Almost Starred In Some Iconic Films; See List

Leonardo Dicaprio is among Hollywood's most influential celebrities of all time. The Shutter Island star's last appearance was in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time In Hollywood. Leo’s transformation in the film industry has been promising and the actor has been melting hearts since the 90s. The actor has worked with phenomenal directors like Baz Luhrmann, Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino. Check out the movies Leonardo DiCaprio almost starred in.

Inglorious Basterds (2009)

There was once a point in time when DiCaprio was sought to play Col. Hans Landa, the main antagonist, a role that has been nailed and iconised by Christoph Waltz. Leo has also starred in Tarantino’s Django Unchained, for which he achieved both critical and audience acclaim. Quentin Tarantino was interested in Leo playing the villainous part before he decided that it would be better for a German actor to play the role

Spider-Man (2002)

Leonardo DiCaprio was in consideration to play Peter Parker himself in one version of Spider-Man. One of his good friends, Tobey Maguire landed the role in Sam Raimi’s version. Before Sam Raimi, James Cameron was planning to direct a standalone Spider-Man film in the '90s. It would’ve been the first filmmaker to ever bring Spidey to the big screen.

The Matrix (1999)

Leonardo DiCaprio almost played the role of ‘the one’. there was once a point in time where Leonardo DiCaprio was considered for the lead role of Neo in The Matrix. Brad Pitt was also considered for the lead role at one point.

American Psycho (2000)

In an alternate universe, we’d have seen Leonardo DiCaprio playing the role of Patrick Bateman in the 2000 film adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis' best-selling novel. The part was played by the Oscar winner Christian Bale. The studio still approached a number of other directors, including Tim Burton and Oliver Stone.

Batman Forever (1995)

Leonardo Dicaprio almost played the caped crusader. There were reports claiming that DiCaprio was being heavily sought out for the part in 1995's Batman Forever. In an interview with a leading media portal, the actor said that he met with director Joel Schumacher to discuss the hit superhero film.

Star Wars: Episode II - Attack Of The Clones (2002)

When it came time to bring adult Anakin Skywalker's story to the big screen, there were several actors in consideration for the role. One of them being Leonardo DiCaprio. Apparently, Leo didn't want to do it. While he sat down with George Lucas to discuss the part, he explained in an interview with a magazine that he didn't feel he was "ready to take that dive at that point," and he dropped it.

