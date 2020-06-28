Leonardo DiCaprio Starrer 'The Basketball Diaries' Memorable Songs

Leonardo DiCaprio has appeared in a wide range of successful movies over the years. He started his career way back in the 90s and has worked with several iconic directors.

In 1995, Leonardo DiCaprio was a part of the biography crime-drama The Basketball Diaries. Not only was the movie a box-office hit, but the songs of the film also became quite popular. Here is the soundtrack of The Basketball Diaries. Read ahead to know-

The Basketball Diaries soundtrack

Catholic Boy

Catholic Boy is a song by The Jim Carroll Band from their debut album of the same name. It is penned down by Jim Carroll, who also sung the track along with Pearl Jam. The album was released in 1980 and consists of 10 tracks including Catholic Boy.

Devil’s Toe

Devil's Toe is sung by Graeme Revell and Jim Carroll. It has light drum music playing in the background and is noted for its unique tone. The song is penned by Jim Carroll. It received high praise from critics.

Down by the Water

Down by the Water is the lead single from P J Harvey's third studio album To Bring You My Love, released in 1995. The track was written and sung by Harvey. It became the mainstream breakthrough of the artist in the United States.

I Am Alone

I am Alone is sung by Graeme Revell and Jim Carroll. It depicts the life and personality of Bobby, played by Michael Imperioli, as he passes away due to leukemia. The song is written by Jim Carroll.

Strawberry Wine

Strawberry Wine is performed by the popular band Massive Internal Complications. The song is penned by artists Salvadore Poe and Adam Fox. It is a slow tempo song that has high pitches in between.

People Who Died

The Jim Carroll Band's debut album Catholic Boy has People Who Died song. It is a rock and pop track by Jim Carroll, Brian Linsley, Stephen Linsley, Terrell Winn, Wayne Woods. It has been covered multiple times by John Cale on his album Antártida.

Riders on the Storm

Riders on the Storm is the second single from the sixth studio album by rock band The Doors. It reached number 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the U.S. It is performed by Jim Morrison, Ray Manzarek, Robby Krieger, John Densmore, and Jerry Scheff.

Blind Dogs

Blind Dogs is performed by the band Soundgarden. The lyrics are written by Chris Cornell and Kim Thayil. It has a low-pitched vocal with more focus on the guitar and drums.

About The Basketball Diaries

The Basketball Diaries is directed by Scott Kalvert. The movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Lorraine Bracco, and Marilyn Sokol in major roles. The plot of the film revolves around a naive teenager who finds his dreams of becoming a basketball star threatened after he free falls into drug addiction. The soundtrack also includes songs like Dizzy, It's Been Hard, Coming Right Along, Star, Dream Massacre and I've Been Down. The tracks Dancing Barefoot and Watusi Latin Boogaloo are also part of the project but did not feature on the CD.

