Leonardo DiCaprio Buys Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s Los Feliz Home For A Whopping $7.1 Million

Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio is the owner of six lavish properties situated in the most coveted of locations. Recently, The Wolf of Wall Street actor bought another expensive property. According to a report by Dirt.com, Leonardo has purchased Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s Los Feliz home for a whopping $7.1 million.

Leonardo DiCaprio buys Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s Los Feliz home

Jesse Tyler Ferguson had bought the property for $4.6 million in 2013. The house is built in 1928 and has an interior inspired by the Spanish colonial era. The house accommodates four bedrooms and four bathrooms and sprawled across 5,000 square feet. A large flight of stairs leads to the house's main door. The door is also said to be carved by hand. It also has a terrace and a beautiful garden as well. A fireplace adorns one of the corners of the living room as well as a wooden-floored office. The house also accommodates a library that extends towards two floors. One of the rooms houses a mini theatre system and it opens to an outdoor dining setup. Last but not the least, it also has a swimming pool that offers a great view as well.

Some of the most popular celebrities have claimed the house before Leonardo. Gwen Stefani got the house for $1.3 million in 1998. After her, producer Mark Brazill purchased the house for $4.8 million. The house was then bought by Lara Merriken, the owner of the popular food brand Lärabar energy bar. Fergusson and his husband Justin Mikita purchased it from Lara.

Leonardo DiCaprio's net worth

The 46-year-old actor is one most sought-after actors in Hollywood. He has starred in over 60 movies, most of which have done commercially well and his performances have been appreciated by the audience and critics alike. According to a report by celebritynetworth.com, Leonardo DiCaprio's net worth is estimated to be $260 million.

Leonardo's upcoming movies

The actor was last seen in the 2019 Quentin Tarantino directorial Once Upon A Time In Hollywood that secured nominations at various award ceremonies. He will next be seen in Don't Look Up, a black comedy film directed by Adam McKay. The cast of the film also includes Jennifer Lawrence

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image- Still from The Wolf Of The Wall Street trailer

