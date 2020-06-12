When Leonardo DiCaprio Changed One Of Quentin Tarantino's Favourite Scenes In 'OUATIH'

Leonardo DiCaprio starrer Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is a comedy-drama film written and directed by Quentin Tarantino. The film has several standout scenes, to name one in specific, where Leonardo DiCaprio’s sturdy character Rick Dalton can be seen beating himself up in his trailer for messing up his lines on the set of Lancer. This scene was an iconic moment. According to recent revelations, Leonardo DiCaprio had to convince Quentin Tarantino to change one of the best scenes from the movie.

In an old interview with Deadline, Leonardo DiCaprio revealed that in the original scene, Rick Dalton was never supposed to mess up his lines. He also shared that the entire Lancer sequence was created by Quentin Tarantino as an excuse to basically make a Western inside his 60s movie. Reacting to Leonardo's suggestion, Quentin Tarantino shared that he initially wasn’t crazy about DiCaprio’s suggestion.

In the same interview, Tarantino shared that Leo knew he was messing up his scene. The actor told him that he thought this scene would be good for the character. Later on, Quentin Tarantino wrote a different version as well and they shot both the versions. According to the director, as they shot Leonardo DiCaprio's version, it became clear that Rick Dalton’s mess-up was going in the movie. This entire process led to the creation of the scene where Leonardo DiCaprio's character beats himself up in his trailer. In the same interview, Leo also revealed that the scene was entirely extemporized but it was Tarantino who cut it all together in post-production.

Leonardo DiCaprio's scene where he beats himself up was a quirky standout moment from the film. When you look through the film's context, the scene just makes sense as it unfolds the fact that Dalton takes his acting craft very seriously and how lonely he feels. The entire trial teaches him, and none of it was in Quentin Tarantino’s script.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood stars a large cast ensemble including Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie. The film is set in 1969 Los Angeles. It follows the life of an actor (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his stunt double (Brad Pitt) as they travel the changing film industry. Announced in July 2017, it is the first Tarantino film not to involve Bob and Harvey Weinstein.

