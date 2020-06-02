Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino Reveals Leonardo DiCaprio Was The Only Choice For OUATIH

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is among the most popular movies of Quentin Tarantino. It was one of the most acclaimed movies of 2019 and was also a massive commercial success. Starring Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, the film is a love letter to Hollywood and features various unforgettable scenes. The movie has a classic Tarantino setting with the 'wild west mixed with Hollywood' colour palette.

The final act of the film is a wild and throttling one. The popular 'flamethrower to incinerate a bunch of Nazis' scene also became quite popular. Read about what the iconic filmmaker said about Leonardo DiCaprio:

Also read: When Brad Pitt Opened Up About Working With Leonardo DiCaprio On 'OUATIH'

When Tarantino spoke about DiCaprio

Tarantino spoke about DiCaprio’s career to a media portal, and he revealed that one of the things that he likes about DiCaprio is that he doesn't sign up for 2 movies a year. He stands alone today, like Al Pacino or Robert De Niro were in the ’70s, where they weren’t trying to do two movies a year, he said.

Also read: Leonardo DiCaprio's Unforgettable Dialogues From The Iconic Movie 'The Revenant'

Tarantino also spoke about seeking DiCaprio for the role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. He said that he was the one he had in mind, but he didn’t know if he could convince him to be a part of the movie. Everyone in the world wants him, he had gushed.

Martin Scorsese, who has worked with DiCaprio in various movies, went on to say of the actor that a key thing about Leo is that he is a natural screen actor. He could have been in silent films, he said, speaking highly of Leo. Scorsese said that it’s the look on his face, the look in his eyes. He doesn’t have to say anything. It just reads, and you can connect with him and not everybody is like that.

Also read : Times When Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' Was Caught In Controversies

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood went on to make huge numbers at the box office and is one of Tarantino’s best. The movie achieved both critical and audience acclaim. DiCaprio also earned the Best Actor nominations from the Academy Awards, Golden Globes and SAG for his exceptional performance.

Also read : Leonardo DiCaprio's 'freakout Scene' In 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' Not Scripted

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.