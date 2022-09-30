Leonardo DiCaprio Expresses Concern Over China Depleting Fishing Reserves In Oceans

Leonardo DiCaprio is not only among the noted actors in Hollywood but also a concerned environmentalist who is actively working towards the betterment of the environment. He keeps his fans updated with numerous facts about the environment and how people were unknowingly depleting the environment. DiCaprio recently dropped an important piece of information on social media revealing how China was depleting their own stock of fish in oceans while targeting the global fish supply.

Leonardo DiCaprio sheds light on China affecting the global fish supply

Actor and environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio recently took to his official Twitter handle and reflected on how the past decades saw China building its deep-sea fishing fleet into thousands, resulting in them depleting their own stock of fish in oceans close to them. DiCaprio went on to add how Chinese fishermen sailed to other oceans across the world to continue deep-sea fishing, which resulted in affecting the global fish supply. Stating further, he even mentioned how this practice raised alarms about the impact on local economies and the commercial sustainability of ocean species while citing a detailed report by The NY Times.

He wrote, “The past two decades have seen China build its deep-sea fishing fleet into the thousands, resulting in China depleting its own stock of fish in oceans closest to them. In turn, their fishermen have sailed to other oceans across the world to continue deep-sea fishing. This practice has raised alarms about the impact on local economies as well as the commercial sustainability of ocean species.” (sic)

On the other hand, Leonardo DiCaprio took to his Instagram handle and shared details about the recovering breed of the Ospreys revealing how they recently produced two chicks for the first time in nearly 200 years. He wrote, “ For the first time in nearly 200 years, ospreys have recently produced two chicks in England. This breeding highlights the recovery the breed is seeing after the bird was persecuted off the shores of England between 1840 and 1916, as they were thought to harm salmon and trout stocks. The @leiceswildlife brought the first birds to the island in almost 200 years and, with their supervision, there are now 26 adults across Rutland who have raised 200 chicks to independence. Amazing work done by this organization.” (sic)

Image: AP