Leonardo DiCaprio Narrates How He Rescued His Drowning Dogs On The Sets Of 'Don't Look Up'

As Leonardo DiCaprio's American satirical science fiction comedy film, Don't Look Up is set to release on Netflix after its limited theatrical release, the actor recently shared a shocking incident that happened on the sets of the film. the actor revealed an incident where he jumped into a frozen lake to rescue his dogs while he was shooting for the film.

Leonardo DiCaprio's Don't Look Up to hit Netflix on 24 December 2021

As the actor recently interacted during a segment of Entertainment Weekly's Around the Table for his new film, he confessed that he jumped into a frozen lake to save his dogs, Jack and Jill. He further mentioned how he could not understand why they jumped into a frigid lake.

"Basically, they both fell in a frozen lake. I didn't understand what you do in a frozen lake," he stated

Jennifer Lawrence, who was among the witnesses of this incident, shared her version and revealed that DiCaprio jumped into the lake to save one of the dogs that had jumped in, and as DiCaprio pushed him out of the lake, another one jumped in as well.

Leonardo DiCaprio further talked about the incident, revealing that they were all inside the lake the next moment after the other dog started licking the one that was drowning.

He said, "Well, the other one started licking the one that was drowning, and then we all were in the frozen lake together."

Furthermore, Lawrence joked about the incident and revealed how the actor immediately got naked in the car as they came out of the lake. "I'm sure you guys are all wondering, I was too, he immediately got naked in the car," she said.

More on Don't Look Up

The movie, written, produced, and directed by Adam McKay, features Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in the lead essaying the role of two low-level astronomers who attempt to alert the world about an upcoming comet that could destroy the planet.

The movie also stars other popular actors namely Meryl Streep as President Janie Orlean, Cate Blanchett as Brie Evantee, Rob Morgan as Dr Teddy Oglethorpe, Jonah Hill as Jason Orlean, Mark Rylance as Peter Isherwell, Timothée Chalamet as Yule, Ariana Grande as Riley Bina, Tyler Perry as Jack Bremmer, Melanie Lynskey as June Mindy and others.

