Leonardo DiCaprio Sparks Dating Rumours With Indian-origin Model Neelam Gill

Leonardo DiCaprio was recently snapped with Indian-origin model Neelam Gill. They were accompanied by the actor's mother Irmelin Indenbirken. They were spotted outside Chiltern Firehouse in London, United Kingdom.

Several photos and videos of them have been doing the rounds on social media. In the photos, Leonardo could be seen wearing a black jacket teamed with blue denim. He completed his look with a black baseball cap and white sneakers. The actor covered his face with a black mask. On the other hand, Neelam sported a black dress paired with a matching blazer. She completed her look with a black handbag. The dating rumours of the couple started doing the rounds on social media. However, Neelam's representative denied the rumours. They told an international publication that the model is seeing someone else. Shedding light on the mystery man, they said that Neelam is dating one of Leondaro's close friends and they have been together for quite some time now.

On Tuesday (May 30th) night bae Leonardo DiCaprio was seen leaving Chiltern Firehouse in London alongside his mum Irmelin, her partner David Ward, & British model Neelam Gill. pic.twitter.com/bheHIRyGHa — Daily Leo DiCaprio (@dailyleodicapri) June 1, 2023

Leonardo DiCaprio's Killers of The Flower Moon at Cannes 2023

Leonardo DiCaprio recently attended the Cannes Film Festival 2023. He was there for the screening of his film Killers of the Flowers Moon. His film received a nine-minute standing ovation from the audience. The film's world premiere took place on May 20. It is directed by Martin Scorsese and also stars Lily Gladstone in the pivotal role.

Leonardo DiCaprio's rumoured relationship with Gigi Hadid

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid were rumoured to be dating. Reportedly, they have called it quits now. They were snapped together on various occasions. Talking about their latest outing, they were spotted outside Casa Cipriani. They came out of the venue together around midnight local time and left after an hour. Leonardo tried to hide himself from the cameras. According to a report in US Weekly, they broke up due to their busy schedules. Before Gigi, the actor was dating Camila Morrone. They parted ways in summer 2022.