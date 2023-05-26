Leonardo DiCaprio's Portrait Sold For $1.3 Million At Cannes Gala, Actor Brings Mom Along

Leonardo DiCaprio arrived with his mother Irmelin Indenbirken on day 10 of the Cannes Film Festival. The actor's mother accompanied him to the amfAR Cannes gala, a party where his painting was auctioned. A video is doing the rounds from the gathering in which the Titanic star's mom, dressed in a yellow ensemble, recorded a video on her phone when her son's painting was being auctioned.

At the party, Leonardo wore a black outfit paired with a cap, while his mom wore a yellow gown. Leonardo's portrait, made by Damien Hirst, was auctioned off for USD 1.3 million at the party. "Leonardo DiCaprio’s mom (in yellow) excitedly takes video on her phone as a Damien Hirst portrait of her son is auctioned off for 1.2 million euros at amfAR #Cannes2023," read the caption. Check out the tweet below:

Leonardo DiCaprio’s mom (in yellow) excitedly takes video on her phone as a Damien Hirst portrait of her son is auctioned off for 1.2 million euros at amfAR #Cannes2023. pic.twitter.com/mAnCYMVkX0 — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) May 25, 2023

More about the amFAR gala

Founded by the late Dr Mathilda Krim and Dame Elizabeth Taylor, amFAR is dedicated to the funding of AIDS research. Every year, the amFAR gala event is held at the end of the Cannes Film Festival. This year, Queen Latifah was the host and the event was attended by Eva Longoria and James Marsden.



Leonardo DiCaprio walks the Cannes red carpet for Killers of the Flower Moon

On the fifth day of Cannes 2023, Leonardo DiCaprio's film Killers of the Flower Moon premiered. The actor arrived with his co-stars Robert DeNiro, Brendan Fraser, Lily Gladstone and director Martin Scorsese. For his Cannes look, the actor looked sharp in a black tuxedo. The movie received a 9-minute standing ovation at the premiere.

Killers of the Flower Moon is the adaptation of the David Grann novel of the same name. It is based on the FBI investigation of murders of Native Americans happening in 1920s Oklahoma. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on October 6.