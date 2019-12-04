Camila Morrone Opens Up On 23-year Age Gap With Boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio; Holds Her Own

Leonardo DiCaprio has been in the news for being in a relationship with American model-actor Camila Morrone. Their relationship has been the talk of the town because of the 23-year difference between them. Actor Camila Morrone, whose third film Mickey and the Bear released earlier last month, defended her relationship against criticism during a conversation with an international daily.

The model stated that the difference in age between her and the Titanic actor does not bother her as there have many Hollywood relationships in the past where couples have had large age gaps between them. The model who wants to be noticed for her work in the film industry does not want to be in the news for her relationship with Leonardo. She also revealed that her association with the actor has been misconstrued by many who assume that she stands to gain big roles in reputed films through Leonardo. Morrone reportedly is determined to have an identity of an established actor on her own terms and wants to be detached from her boyfriend's fame.

Leonardo DiCaprio's latest news

Meanwhile, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro accused actor Leonardo DiCaprio of donating $500,000 to a group that Bolsonaro said started the fires in the ecologically sensitive Amazon Forest. DiCaprio has denied the allegations and in his denial said that Amazon is an irreplaceable ecosystem and it is at stake. He also added that he was proud to stand with the groups that were trying to protect the forest.

DiCaprio denied claims by Bolsonaro that he had helped fund groups allegedly linked to fires in the Amazon rain forest. Leonardo took to social media to release a statement refuting the accusations aimed at him. In his statement. While denying the accusation, DiCaprio said that he did not fund the organizations that were targeted.

