Leonardo DiCaprio's Impactful Dialogues From 'Catch Me If You Can'; Check It Out

Catch Me If You Can is one of Leonardo DiCaprio's highly acclaimed movies where he features alongside Tom Hanks and Amy Adams. The film is set up in the 1960s and is inspired by the real-life con artist Frank Abagnale Junior.

Leonardo plays the role of the felon while Tom Hanks plays the role of an FBI agent. The cast includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, Christopher Walken, Martin Sheen, Nathalie Baye, Amy Adams, James Brolin, among many others. Take a look at some of the iconic dialogues from the reel life con artist.

Catch Me If You Can dialogues

Leonardo DiCaprio plays the role of a con artist named Frank Abagnale Jr. who is an experienced counterfeiter. In this dialogue, he is revealing the key rules to being the top con artist.

“People only know what you tell them.”

Tom Hanks who plays the role of Carl Hanratty is dumbfounded when Frank tells him that he did not cheat on the bar exam and had actually cleared it. This shows the FBI agents how smart Frank actually is.

“- Carl Hanratty: How did you do it, Frank? How did you cheat on the bar exam in Louisiana?

- Frank Abagnale Jr.: I didn't cheat. I studied for two weeks and I passed.”

Frank Abagnale has many identities, it is said that the young boy conned people as a doctor, lawyer and even a pilot before he even turned 21.

“An honest man has nothing to fear, so I'm trying my best not to be afraid.”

Frank considers himself to be a struggler who makes his way out of any difficult situation. Take a look at this instance where he is having a conversation with the Strong family and he is asked to say grace.

Mr. Strong: Frank, would you like to say grace? ...Unless you're not comfortable. Frank Abagnale, Jr.: Absolutely. Two little mice fell into a bucket of cream. The first mouse quickly gave up and drowned, but the second mouse, he struggled so hard that he eventually churned that cream into butter and he walked out. Amen. Mrs. Strong: Oh, that was beautiful. The mouse, he churned that cream into butter.

Leonardo Di Caprio is one of the most talented and charismatic actors in Hollywood. Apart from his acting, Leonardo is also a producer and an environmentalist. He is known for acting in many successful movies including What's Eating Gilbert Grape, Titanic, Gangs of New York, Django Unchained, The Wolf of Wall Street, The Revenant, The Departed, The Aviator, and the recent being Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. In 2016, he was named as 100 most influential people in the world and is an active spokesperson for environmental awareness.

