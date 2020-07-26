Leonardo Dicaprio's Scene That Is 'one Of The Most Memorable Moments' Of His Life

In the past, Netflix Film had shared a factual tweet about Leonardo DiCaprio. The tweet revealed Leo's most memorable moments of his life and its a scene from his super hit film The Departed. Read on to check out the scene.
In case you want a factoid to go along with watching: Leonardo DiCaprio called this scene with Jack Nicholson in The Departed “one of the most memorable moments of my life.” pic.twitter.com/RjjDBiYu5X— NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) June 2, 2018
As mentioned in the tweet, Leonardo DiCaprio's intense scene with Jack Nicholson in The Departed is one of the most memorable moments of his life. In this scene, Jack Nicholson can be seen pointing a gun towards Leonardo. DiCaprio is nervous and has an intense expression on his face. Take a look at the entire scene below.
The crime drama film, The Departed stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson, and Mark Wahlberg, with Martin Sheen, Ray Winstone, Vera Farmiga, and Alec Baldwin in supporting roles. Helmed by Martin Scorsese, it is a remake of Hong Kong film Infernal Affairs, released in 2002. The film's main characters Colin Sullivan and Frank Costello are loosely based on the corrupt FBI agent John Connolly and gangster Whitey Bulger.
The Departed was a critical and commercial success. It also won several awards, including four Oscars at the 79th Academy Awards, for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Film Editing. Wahlberg was also nominated for Best Supporting Actor.
