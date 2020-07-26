Leonardo Dicaprio's Scene That Is 'one Of The Most Memorable Moments' Of His Life

In the past, Netflix Film had shared a factual tweet about Leonardo DiCaprio. The tweet revealed Leo's most memorable moments of his life and its a scene from his super hit film The Departed. Read on to check out the scene.

In case you want a factoid to go along with watching: Leonardo DiCaprio called this scene with Jack Nicholson in The Departed “one of the most memorable moments of my life.” pic.twitter.com/RjjDBiYu5X — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) June 2, 2018

As mentioned in the tweet, Leonardo DiCaprio's intense scene with Jack Nicholson in The Departed is one of the most memorable moments of his life. In this scene, Jack Nicholson can be seen pointing a gun towards Leonardo. DiCaprio is nervous and has an intense expression on his face. Take a look at the entire scene below.

More facts about The Departed

After the film's success, a sequel focused on the character Sean Dignam essayed by Mark Wahlberg almost happened but didn’t work out later.

As per reports, Jack Nicholson suggested some of the weirdest quirks for his character Francis “Frank” Costello. He himself coined the scenes where he can be seen throwing drugs on adult workers and wearing a strap-on for the scene in the porno theatre.

According to IMDB reports, actor Matt Damon worked with real Boston Police officers to understand the role. He essayed the role of Colling Sullivan in the film.

Initially, Jennifer Aniston, Emily Blunt, and Kate Winslet were reportedly in talks for the role of Madolyn Madden which was eventually played by Vera Farmiga.

Reportedly, Jack Nicholson did not wish to wear a red sox cap in the film. Whitey Bulger, the real-life criminal figure who inspired the character Frank always wore a Boston Red Sox cap as a part of his daily attire.

The film's budget was reported $90 million. According to older media reports, the half it was spent on the salaries of the actors who were a part of this crime film.

About The Departed

The crime drama film, The Departed stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson, and Mark Wahlberg, with Martin Sheen, Ray Winstone, Vera Farmiga, and Alec Baldwin in supporting roles. Helmed by Martin Scorsese, it is a remake of Hong Kong film Infernal Affairs, released in 2002. The film's main characters Colin Sullivan and Frank Costello are loosely based on the corrupt FBI agent John Connolly and gangster Whitey Bulger.

The Departed was a critical and commercial success. It also won several awards, including four Oscars at the 79th Academy Awards, for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Film Editing. Wahlberg was also nominated for Best Supporting Actor.

