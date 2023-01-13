Letitia Wright Says She's 'manifesting A Black Panther 3' At Golden Globe Red Carpet

Letitia Wright, who played the role of Black Panther in the latest instalment of the film, recently revealed that 'Black Panther 3' might already be in the works. Letitia's character Shuri took the role of Black Panther (originally played by Chadwick Boseman) in the wake of King T'Challa's death in Black Panther 2.

Speaking to Variety on the Golden Globe's red carpet, Wright said, "I think it's already in the works. You know we just had a terrific two years of bringing it out, and just everybody just coming together to support it. We need a little bit of a break. We need to regroup and Ryan [Coogler] needs to get back into the lab, so it's going to take a while, but [I'm] really excited for you guys to see that."

'I am manifesting a Black Panther 3'

When asked if she could certainly confirm plans for a third instalment, the actress replied, "I always try to do positive words and positive thinking and I believe that good words manifest, so I'm manifesting a Black Panther 3. Why not?"

'Black Panther 2' plot changed after Boseman's death

After Chadwick Boseman's unexpected death in 2020, the sequel 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' had its work cut out for it. However, the filmmakers were able to craft an emotional story that not only pays tribute to the actor and his iconic character, T'Challa, but also broadens the world by introducing Namor and the Talokanil.

Earlier, it was decided to be a father-son story, according to the makers.

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' has amassed a worldwide box office gross of more than $800 million since its theatrical debut in November last year. Angela Bassett earned her second Best Supporting Actress Golden Globe for her portrayal of Queen Ramonda.