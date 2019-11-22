'Liam Hemsworth Deserves Much Better Than Miley Cyrus', Says Sister-in-law

Liam Hemsworth’s sister-in-law came out in support of him in the never-ending scuffle between bitter exes Liam and Miley Cyrus. Elsa Pataky spoke in favour of Liam and said it is difficult for Hemsworth to cope with the separation of the 10-year-long relationship. The Last Song actors were dating for a long time but married for less than a year before they separated after personal fallouts with each other earlier this year.

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus have been in a media speculation spur since their separation. It was reported that Miley Cyrus is dating Kaitlynn Carter after the two were snapped together in a vacation. She was also linked to Cody Simpson. Meanwhile, Liam was spotted with Maddison Brown by the paparazzi. On the wake of bitter rumours surrounding the two, Liam’s sister-in-law and wife of Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky reportedly said, Liam Hemsworth, has been upset since the separation and cannot cope with the loss of ten-year-long relationship with Miley. She further added that Liam deserves much better than what he is going through right now.

Liam was linked with Maddison Brown

Miley Cyrus was linked with Cody Simpson and Kaitlynn Carter

It is reported that since the break-up, Liam is spending his spare time with his family abroad. He also travelled to Australia with Elsa, Chris and Luke Hemsworth. It was reported by E! News that Liam needs a break and new perspective in life because of all the negative aura around him.

