Liam Hemsworth Spotted Introducing Rumoured Girlfriend Gabriella Brooks To His Family

Liam Hemsworth is an Australian actor who is popular for his performances in Neighbours, The Elephant Princess, The Hunger Games film series, Independence Day: Resurgence and more. His public image, personal and personal life have recently sparked controversy and has received widespread media coverage. Liam Hemsworth made headlines as he split with his wife Miley Cyrus.

However, Liam Hemsworth has now sparked rumours of a romance with Australian model Gabriella Brooks, after reportedly introducing her to his parents in Byron Bay. Gabriella Brooks and Liam Hemsworth’s family were reportedly all smiles when they met over a family lunch. Liam Hemsworth was also rumoured to be with actor Maddison Brown in the month of October as the duo was spotted together on a date in New York. However, it appears that nothing progressed between the duo after the date.

#new @liamhemsworth introduces Sydney model @gabriella_brooks to his parents in Byron Bay on December 14th 2019 #liamhemsworth pic.twitter.com/0zYp4OfE7b — liam Hemsworth news (@liamhemsnewss) December 16, 2019

As per reports, during the lunch, Liam Hemsworth first gave his mother a huge hug as they enjoyed a pre-Christmas get together. Gabriella Brooks was also reportedly seen greeting Liam’s mother with a warm embrace. There are many speculations about the duo’s cute get together. However, nothing has been confirmed officially by both of them. Fans desperately want to know if Gabriella Brooks is the one for Liam Hemsworth. It has also been reported that Liam Hemsworth is preparing to lodge paperwork for his divorce with his separated wife Miley Cyrus.

