Miley Cyrus' Tattoo Symbolizes Separation Of The 10 Year Relationship With Liam Hemsworth?

Miley Ray Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were reportedly in a rift after Liam filed for divorce in August 2019. The couple separated after less than a year of marriage according to multiple reports. Miley Cyrus’ tattoo artist shared an image of the singer and actor with a tattoo on the arm. According to multiple reports, the tattoo that she sported symbolises the separation of the 10-year-long relationship.

Miley also took to Twitter and Instagram to share a series of rants about her relationship with Liam. Miley accepted her rough past struggles with alcohol and drugs. However, she mentioned that she was completely committed once they got married. Reportedly, the cheating rumours and Liam's partying habits never worked in their favour. Miley Cyrus also wrote that she has unconventional marriage views which did not coincide with Liam's. However, she tried her best to work on the marriage. After Liam filed for divorce, Miley apparently mentioned in the post that she was disappointed in him for giving up on their relationship.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth had met on the sets of the film The Last Song in 2009. After a decade long on-and-off relationship, the duo tied the knot in December 2018. Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus have been in a media speculation spur since their separation. It was reported that Miley Cyrus is dating Kaitlynn Carter after the two were snapped together in a vacation in Italy. She was also linked to Cody Simpson. Meanwhile, Liam was spotted with Maddison Brown by the paparazzi.

