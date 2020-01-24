The Debate
Liam Hemsworth Possesses THESE Traits Which Make Him A Perfect Capricorn

Hollywood News

Liam Hemsworth's birthday falls in January which makes the actor a Capricorn. He seems to possess all those qualities that are the hallmarks of a Capricorn

Written By Shruti Mukherjee | Mumbai | Updated On:
liam hemsworth

Liam Hemsworth has been making headlines for quite some time now especially because of the news of his separation from wife Miley Cyrus. The Isn't It Romantic actor cuts the cake on January 13 and this makes him a Capricorn, which is the tenth zodiac sign. Here are some Capricorn traits that Liam Hemsworth is also known to possess:

Hopeful

Liam Hemsworth has been known to be a very hopeful person. This trait of the actor came out especially in his relationship with Miley Cyrus. The two had allegedly dated after meeting on the sets of The Last Song, but things ended soon. The alleged breakup made Miley Cyrus a completely different person. However, Hemsworth proved to be a hopeful person who knew they were meant to be. The couple got married in 2018 but officially announced their split in 2019. Nothing seems to deter Liam Hemsworth as in a post on his official Instagram account, he wished Miley well.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on

Also Read: These Traits Make Kit Harrington The Perfect Capricorn; Read Here

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on

Also Read: Here Are Reasons That Make Hrithik Roshan A Famous Capricorn

Charming

There is no doubt about this characteristic of Liam Hemsworth. The Australian actor charmed everyone ever since he appeared in the Hollywood franchise, The Hunger Games. He is known to have millions of followers on social media. The actor’s Australian roots are also one of the factors which make him popular among his female fans. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on

Also Read: What Makes Deepika Padukone A True Capricorn? Read To Know Full Details

Sensitive

A daily portal reportedly said that after their first breakup, Liam Hemsworth had called Miley Cyrus a "free spirit" and a young girl who wanted to do what she wanted to do. But Liam himself is known for being reportedly very sensitive about things and following his heart when decisions have to be made. After his separation from Miley Cyrus, while the media was going haywire with the speculations, he released an official statement on his Instagram account wishing her well and asking people not to unnecessarily speculate on the matter. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on

Also Read: Capricorn, Taurus, Virgo: One Thing That Excites People Born Under These Zodiac Signs

 

 

 

Published:
