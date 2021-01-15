Liam Neeson To Retire From Action Films, Admits He Will Miss Beating Up Guys Half His Age

Liam Neeson in an interview revealed that he will soon retire from action movies. "I'm 68 and a half," Liam told to an international daily. Neeson said he is already working on a "couple more" in 2021 and post that he won't be taking any more assignments that involve action.

Liam admitted that he will miss "beating up guys half my age". Neeson will next play retired Marine-turned-rancher Jim Hanson in Robert Lorenz's Mexican border action thriller The Marksman.

Neeson, who made a name for himself with films such as Schindler''s List and Les Miserables, started his action career pretty late, with 2008 feature Taken. Since then, he has starred in films like Run All Night, The A-Team, Non-Stop, The Commuter and Cold Pursuit.

The actor in August 2020 said he now wants to go back to his theatre roots.

"It’s been 11, 12 years since I’ve done a play, and I’ve been offered a few revivals but I’d love to find a new piece of theatre writing. If it happens, it happens, if it doesn’t, I don’t worry," Neeson said. "I’ve been fortunate enough to work in this extraordinary industry. I love being with my fellow actors but I’m just in heaven when I’m with a movie crew, irrespective of what the genre of the film is. I don't set out to plan a career, I really don’t," Neeson added.

(With PTI inputs)

