'Bhoomi' Cast: Actors And The Characters They Play In This 2017 Action-drama Film

Bhoomi is a 2017 Hindi action drama film, directed and co-produced by Omung Kumar. The plot of the movie revolves around Bhoomi, who gets raped a day before her wedding, and later, she and her father set out to punish the culprits by taking the law into their own hands. The action drama film released in September 2017. Read on to know about the cast of Bhoomi movie.

Bhoomi cast

Aditi Rao Hydari

Bhoomi movie's cast includes Aditi Rao Hydari in the titular role of Bhoomi Sachdeva, daughter of Arun Sachdeva, who gets raped one day before her wedding to her best friend, Neeraj Mathur. Aditi Rao Hydari is an Indian actor who works in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films. She made her on-screen debut with the Tamil film Sringaram in 2007, where she played the role of a Devadasi.

Hydari rose to fame after her performance in Sudhir Mishra's 2011 romantic thriller film Yeh Saali Zindagi, a role that won her the Screen Award in the Best Supporting Actress category. She subsequently starred in several successful Bollywood films including Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar, the horror-thriller Murder 3, the action-comedy Boss, Padmaavat and Wazir.

Sanjay Dutt

Bhoomi cast includes Sanjay Dutt portraying the character of Bhoomi's father, Arun Sachdeva. He plays an alcoholic shoe-maker but has a loving relationship with his daughter in the film. Dutt is one of the most popular actors in the Hindi film industry and has worked in over 187 films. He is the recipient of several awards, including two Filmfare Awards and three Screen Awards.

He made his debut with the 1981 film Rocky, which was directed by his father, Sunil Dutt. The most popular films of his career include Vaastav, Khalnayak, Munna Bhai MBBS, Lage Raho Munna Bhai among others. He even had a biopic made on him, titled Sanju, in which actor Ranbir Kapoor portrayed his character on screen.

Sharad Kelkar

Bhoomi movie's cast includes Sharad Kelkar in a negative role. His character Dhauli is one of the rapists in the film and he later tries to kill Bhoomi as well. Sharad Kelkar is known for his work in Hindi and Marathi cinema as well as Hindi television serials. His famous serials include Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Uttaran, Bairi Piya, Saat Phere: Saloni ka Safar among others. The actor also acted in renowned Hindi films including Goliyon ki Raasleela: Ram Leela, Badshaaho, Rocky Handsome, Tanhaji, Mohenjodaro, and Laxmii.

Sidhant Gupta

Sidhant Gupta portrays the character of Neeraj Mathur, Bhoomi's best friend, with who she plans to tie the knot in the film. After knowing about the gruesome incident, Neeraj decides to call off the wedding against his will. Sidhant is an Indian actor and model and has walked the ramp for some of the top designers. He appeared in the television serial Tashan-E-Ishq as Kunj Sarna from 2015-2016 and won the Zee Rishtey Award for Best Nayi Jodi, along with his co-star Jasmin Bhasin. Gupta participated in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa season 9 as well. His films include Tutiya Dil, Badmashiyaan, and Bang Bang Bangkok.

