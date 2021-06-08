On June 7, 2021, former One Direction member Liam Payne revealed that he struggled with mental health issues when he was a part of the British boy band. The singer said that he had a "pills and booze phase" and that he decided to keep it a secret. On Steven Barlett's Diary of a CEO podcast, Liam Payne disclosed more details about the struggles that he faced and spoke in-depth about his current situation.

Liam Payne reveals he can't do basic tasks, says he 'feels like a child'

He said that he was worth £500 million but still found it difficult to perform basic tasks. Liam said that it was the effect of beginning a career at the young age of 16. "'I was a director of a half-a-billion pound industry at 22. But if I am trying to pay car insurance I am useless. Picking up my post? I am the worst person in the world. You are deluded in your growth." He added that he continues to feel like a child. "There is no link between money and happiness. It is a myth. Money is the ability to relax on certain things", he explained.

"There were a few pictures of me on a boat and I was all bloated out and I call it my pills-and-booze face. My face was 10 times bigger than it is now. The problem was, the best way to secure us was to lock us in our rooms, and what is in the room? A mini-bar. So I had a party-for-one that seemed to carry on for years. It was wild but the only way you could get (the) frustration out", he told the interviewer.

The 27-year-old singer revealed that he would have suicidal thoughts and said that it was "really, really severe". He said that the bad habits seemed to have returned during UK's lockdown. His reliance on alcohol made him put on more weight. "What I’ve found more than anything with the alcohol is boundaries. If you’re on Zoom you can probably get away with being a bit tipsy when you’re not supposed to be."

He described his phase saying, "I put on so much weight, I was eating badly and describing it as a bulking period — "I’m doing it for a movie role! It’s all good!" That’s the best excuse if anyone asks if you’ve put on weight. Say it’s for a role, coming out in 2022. 'I put a lot of weight on. What got me, I did one performance on TV with the BAFTAs and I was disappointed with myself. I didn’t look how I wanted to look."

He even addressed his breakup with fiancee Maya Henry. "I feel like more than anything at this point, I'm more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people. I've just not been very good at relationships. And I know what my pattern of things is with relationships at this point. I'm just not very good at them so I just need to work on myself before I put myself on to somebody else. I just wasn't giving a very good version of me anymore, that I didn't appreciate and I didn't like being. I can honestly say I feel better out of it", said the singer.

About One Direction's Split

For the unversed, Liam Payne was a part of the group One Direction along with singers Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson. The group was one of the biggest boy band in 2015. They were signed by The X Factor judge Simon Cowell under his label Syco Records. Zayn Malik left the group in 2015 which left the remaining four members as the official One Direction. Later, in the same year, they released their final album Made In The A.M. after which they went on a hiatus, resulting in the band splitting up.

IMAGE: LIAM PAYNE'S INSTAGRAM

