'Liar Liar' Cast Boasts Of Jim Carey, Justin Cooper, Maura Tierney And Many More

Liar Liar is a comedy fantasy drama helmed by Tom Shadyac. The plot revolves around a fast-track lawyer who is unable to lie for 24 hours due to his son's birthday wish after disappointing him for the final time. The film released on March 21, 1997. The movie also garnered heaps of praises from audiences and critics for its storyline and performances. The film is known for its interesting characters, plot, and tragic twists and turns. Know all about Liar Liar cast below:

Jim Carrey as Fletcher Reede

In the Liar Liar cast, Jim Carrey essays the role of Fletcher Reede who is a crooked lawyer and divorced father living in Los Angeles. As seen in the film, he enjoys spending time with his young son Max; they frequently engage in a game in which Fletcher transforms his hand into "the Claw," with which he tickles Max and pretends to chase him. Fletcher, on the other hand, has a habit of putting his career first, breaking promises to Max and his ex-wife Audrey, and then lying about the reasons.

Maura Tierney as Audrey Reede

In the cast of Liar Liar, Maura Tierney essays the role of Audrey Reede, who is the former wife of Fletcher Reede. During her relation, Fletcher used to always lie to her and not give her any preference. She then goes to live her own life with her new boyfriend but fate brings her and Fletcher together. The actor garnered heaps of praise from fans and viewers for her acting skills.

Justin Cooper as Max Reede

In the Liar Liar cast, Justin Cooper plays the role of Max Reede who is the son of Fletcher and Audrey Reede. In the film, Max is very fond of his father and they spend most of their time together. Things change between them when Fletcher does not attend his son’s birthday. However, things at the end take a major turn and everything falls back in its place.

Supporting roles in Liar Liar movie's cast

Cary Elwes plays Jerry in the Liar Liar cast

Anne Haney plays Greta in the Liar Liar cast

Jennifer Tilly plays Samantha Cole in the Liar Liar cast

Amanda Donohoe plays Miranda in the Liar Liar cast

