‘Lightyear’ Trailer: Get A Glimpse Into The Chris Evans-led ‘Toy Story’ Origin Story

Disney and Pixar surprised fans on Wednesday as they unveiled the first teaser trailer of Lightyear. The trailer gave viewers a glimpse into the first look at the Chris Evans starrer Toy Story origin story.

The film is described as ‘the definitive origin story’ of Buzz Lightyear and will also span his earlier days as a Space Ranger in Star Command. The film is slated to release in Summer 2022.

Disney and Pixar release Lightyear trailer teaser

The upcoming film will be helmed by Angus MacLane, the veteran Pixan animator, who was the co-director of Finding Dory. As Disney fans may recall, Buzz Lightyear first came into being in the 1995 Toy Story and was voiced by Tim Allen. The development of the upcoming film was announced at Disney Investor Day in 2020. That was when it came to light that Chris Evans would voice the titular hero in the film.

The trailer gives viewers a sneak-peek into the origin story of Toy Story’s much-loved space traveller. Although the trailer did not reveal much about the plot of the film, fans are excited to get a glimpse into how Buzz Lightyear came into existence. Long-time fans of the Toy Story franchise await the release of the film eagerly. The trailer featured Buzz Lightyear going on a space mission and encountering various challenges, which he much fight. Evans also took to Instagram to share the short clip of his next project. He wrote, "To infinity and … 🚀 Experience the origin story of a Space Ranger in Disney and Pixar’s #Lightyear, in theatres Summer 2022."

Watch the Lightyear trailer teaser here

Fans took to Twitter to express their joy about the Chris Evans-led Toy Story and a netizen used a reference from the sitcom Friends to do so. A fan mentioned that their son was watching the trailer for the seventh time and shared a video of the toddler enjoying Buzz Lightyear on screen. A fan also shared stills from the trailer and mentioned that they believe it was going to be a 'gorgeous looking movie, and potentially very funny/entertaining'. A Twitter user also shared a GIF of a girl crying with tears of joy as they reacted to the news of Evans voicing Buzz in the upcoming film.

Buzz joins us for waffles most mornings, but this morning it was a special occasion. Thanks @ChrisEvans for the surprise at breakfast. Ben is already on his seventh viewing of the Lightyear Trailer. pic.twitter.com/91Y4kQKCkZ — Chris DeGeorge (@ChrisDeGeorge87) October 27, 2021

The first trailer for LIGHTYEAR is out. I can tell right away that this will be a gorgeous looking movie, and and potentially very funny/entertaining. Can't wait to see more. #Lightyear #buzzlightyear pic.twitter.com/QItgmnGz8B — Harrison Shaw (@Harrison123NV4) October 27, 2021

Chris Evans in the Lightyear trailer: Anndddd



Us: pic.twitter.com/NotQRxdJCG — kaeden 🐈‍⬛ (@fruityelsa) October 27, 2021

Image: AP, Instagram/@welovedisneyadventures