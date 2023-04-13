Lili Reinhart, Jack Martin Spark Dating Rumours After Their Kissing Photos Go Viral

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart recently made headlines when pictures of the actress kissing Tiktok creator Jack Martin went viral on social media on Wednesday (April 12). The duo was spotted outside LAX Airport wrapping her arms around each other.

In the viral photos, Reinhart was dressed in a grey jacket, a black tank top, and light-wash pants. Martin, on the other hand, was dressed in a long-sleeved navy shirt and jeans. He wore a silver wristwatch as an accessory.

The PDA took place a month after Reinhart’s Riverdale co-star and ex Cole Sprouse went on to talk about their relationship on the podcast Call Me Daddy. The Suite Life of Zack and Cody star “I think if I had loved myself a little more, I probably would have left [my relationship with Lili] a little earlier. I just felt like I had to take care of a lot of people around me, which was not good for me. I probably should have exercised a bit more selfishness in that situation.”

Immediately after the interview, Martin and TikTok user Brianna Lapaglia collaborated on a sketch parodying it. She portrayed Call Her Daddy to host Alex Cooper, and he played Sprouse. Martin acted as the Big Daddy actor in the video by hiding a cigarette behind his ear and chain-smoking the entire interview as Sprouse did.

He inquired, "Can I smoke in here?” he asked. “Society’s OK with weed, but then I come on your podcast, unbutton my shirt all the way and smoke American Spirits and I’m an asshole?” Later, Martin claimed he is the "better brother."

About Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse's relationship

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse's three years of intermittent dating were followed by a permanent breakup in 2020. Sprouse has since started dating Ari Fournier, with whom he was first associated in February 2021.